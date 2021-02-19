The Regency at Montaine Community by Toll Brothers Offers Homes Ready for a Spring Move-in

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Castle Rock, CO, February 19, 2021 --



The available Drake Modern Farmhouse home is single-level living at its finest. The home has two bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths and a three-car garage. Gorgeous designer-selected finishes highlight every room in the home. The stunning kitchen boasts a designer backsplash, modern cabinets, upgraded countertops, name-brand appliances, and hardwood floors.



The luxury primary bathroom of the Drake includes a frameless glass shower with an elegant free-standing soaking tub. Rough-in plumbing has already been installed for a future finished basement. The home is 2,633 square feet, and is priced at $815,995.



The Regency at Montaine by Toll Brothers is one of the company’s newest Colorado communities located in Montaine, a master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock.



The Regency at Montaine offers four home designs in its Boulder Collection that range from 2,500-2,975 square feet, including multi-generational living options, and endless amenities for active-adult living. Prices for homes begin in the upper-$400,000s to $1 million.



The community features clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, 548 acres of open space, parks, and 13 miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. Regency at Montaine is only 5 minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dinning, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.



“Residents of The Regency at Montaine community can escape the daily hustle and bustle, even before pulling into their own driveway,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “This quick move-in ready home is the perfect opportunity for buyers to start living in their brand new dream home as early as this spring.”



The Regency at Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Pkwy. and Plum Creek Blvd., just 5 minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. For more information, call 720-649-5654 or visit www.LiveMontaine.com.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



*From FORTUNE. 2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



