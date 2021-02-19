GiveCentral Launches New Lenten Reflection Series

Press Releases GiveCentral Press Release

Chicago, IL, February 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- GiveCentral, an online fundraising platform for nonprofits including churches, is curating a Lenten reflection series for both partners and the general public. The series, whose theme is One Church, Many Voices, will feature eight thoughtful reflection(s) authored by a wide array of people offering a variety of perspectives. Thought leaders such as Archbishop Gustavo, and Fr. Wayne Watts, among others, will be contributing to the series which has been designed to provide a meaningful way to journey through Lent together as a community during a time of social distancing and separation."Created around the idea of a virtual mission, we hope our Lenten Reflection Series inspires renewal and enriches the Lenten experience," says Patrick Coleman, CEO, GiveCentral.The collection of reflections, created as a free Lenten resource, is now available on the GiveCentral user portal as online at GiveCentral.com.About GiveCentralGiveCentral is a web based donation platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management. To date, there are over 750 nonprofits that have put their trust in GiveCentral. The organization looks forward to growing and expanding its offerings in the fundraising sector. Assistance from nonprofit fundraising experts is available on GiveCentral's official website.

