Edward Gusts Signs with First Class Talent Agency

The Magpie film company has a documentary set to premiere later this year as well as the feature film "Ridgecrest" which has faced production delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Pasadena, CA, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Edward Gusts (Stained, Heroes) has signed across the board with First Class Talent Agency. The actor and producer has stated that although he will continue to produce films under the Magpie Film Company logo, First Class Talent will represent him in terms of Television network appearances and acting in feature films for larger studios.When pressed as to whether this signals a closure of The Magpie Film Company Mr. Gusts denied it, stating, "The company is working exactly as intended. It's purpose is to remain independent and experimental in the realm of films. This new collaboration will help me keep the company to that focus while I am performing in more mainstream work."The Magpie film company has a documentary set to premiere later this year as well as the feature film "Ridgecrest" which has faced production delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Contact Information The Magpie Film Company

Edward Gusts

949-307-6549



magpiefilmco.com



