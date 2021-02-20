PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Magpie Film Co

Press Release

Receive press releases from Magpie Film Co: By Email RSS Feeds:

Edward Gusts Signs with First Class Talent Agency


The Actor and founder of The Magpie Film Company signs across the board with First Class, but says he is still dedicated to indie film.

Pasadena, CA, February 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Edward Gusts (Stained, Heroes) has signed across the board with First Class Talent Agency. The actor and producer has stated that although he will continue to produce films under the Magpie Film Company logo, First Class Talent will represent him in terms of Television network appearances and acting in feature films for larger studios.

When pressed as to whether this signals a closure of The Magpie Film Company Mr. Gusts denied it, stating, "The company is working exactly as intended. It's purpose is to remain independent and experimental in the realm of films. This new collaboration will help me keep the company to that focus while I am performing in more mainstream work."

The Magpie film company has a documentary set to premiere later this year as well as the feature film "Ridgecrest" which has faced production delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Contact Information
The Magpie Film Company
Edward Gusts
949-307-6549
Contact
magpiefilmco.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Magpie Film Co
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help