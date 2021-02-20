The Conversion Mill, Named for 2020 Best of Gwinnett Awards

Press Releases The Conversion Mill Press Release

Every year, residents of Gwinnett County, the second-largest county in Georgia by population, vote for their favorite local businesses. The businesses are ranked by the number of votes they receive over the year, and enough votes will garner a notable mention.



“As a young and growing business, I was floored that our business is considered among the ones to watch, especially in such a large and vibrant business community,” said Chris Hood, founder and CEO of The Conversion Mill. “I am passionate about small, local businesses. It’s one reason why I launched The Conversion Mill - to help small businesses grow. I am proud to be part of this wonderful business community of Gwinnett County.”



The Conversion Mill is a locally-owned digital marketing agency that helps businesses convert their online visitors into paying customers. After more than 15 years of working as a corporate internet marketing specialist, Chris wanted to bring his services directly to small business owners.



