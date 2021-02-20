INSYNC Commerce: Successful B2B eCommerce for Wholesalers and Distributors

Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

INSYNC has released a new product INSYNC Commerce, a flexible and robust end-to-end B2B capable platform that is helping B2B businesses to achieve new heights.

https://insync.co.in/webinar-successful-b2b-ecommerce-for-wholesalers-and-distributors/ Kolkata, India, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The market is adopting the B2B model at an exponential rate. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, customers shifted to online stores to meet their needs. Thus, online business owners needed a robust B2B capable solution to manage this surge in demand.To help these business owners meet the demands, INSYNC developed INSYNC Commerce, a complete B2B eCommerce solution with a robust end-to-end B2B enabled platform. It is a fully hosted open-source platform with the power to integrate with any business application seamlessly.INSYNC Commerce provides to its user a myriad of features to take their B2B business to new heights. Features include customized branding, specific shipping options, customized price listing, and much more. It offers omnichannel business integration to maximize business effectiveness for both digital and physical stores, along with a streamlined warranty process for all points of sales.INSYNC Commerce also provides a one-of-a-kind B2B feature of price negotiations. When placing an order, customers have the option to apply for price negotiations. When registering for a negotiation, users can leave a comment containing their terms and conditions. The business owners can review these negotiations through the back-end tools. They can then either accept the proposed offer or reply to the customer with a counter offer. A log of the entire conversation is made available to both parties for future reference. Once the negotiation concludes, the business owner can directly implement the final offer from the back-end.INSYNC Commerce also comes with the option to limit product displays to specific customers. Sometimes there could be a need to display specific products for specific customers only. An example of such a scenario could be to make premium products be displayed only for VIP customers. INSYNC Commerce provides to its user the above functionality. Users can use this feature to show the products they want to show to specific customers only.These are some of the most standout features of INSYNC Commerce. To learn more, head on to:https://insync.co.in/webinar-successful-b2b-ecommerce-for-wholesalers-and-distributors/ Contact Information InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.

