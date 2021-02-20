Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville: By Email RSS Feeds: Community Responds to Scientology.org’s Interactive Timeline of the Church’s Global Pandemic Response

The Church of Scientology Nashville received positive responses to the new Scientology.org/2021 interactive timeline showcasing pandemic response.

Nashville, TN, February 20, 2021 --(



The Church’s global “total preparedness” program is illustrated by more than 1,200 images and 14 new videos.



Operating on the maxim adopted for Church operation by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, that “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” Church staff first safeguarded all Scientology Churches with the world’s most powerful decontamination solution - a solution as eco-friendly as it is safe and effective.



Then the most authoritative prevention guidelines were distilled and presented in a series of three illustrated booklets and a dozen public service announcements in 21 languages. All available free of charge through the Scientology.org How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center, they make it easy for anyone to keep themselves and their families safe in these challenging times.



In cities across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, Volunteer Ministers distributed 7.5 million copies of these booklets door-to-door to neighbors and to some 43,600 establishments to provide their communities the information families need to keep themselves and others well.



“20/21 a Look Behind & a Look Ahead” also covers how Volunteer Ministers reached out with help in so many other ways in the face of this global catastrophe. The interactive timeline including all videos may be viewed in 17 languages.



K.A. from the Nashville community said, “I love how captivating and inspiring the video is. Also, the website is quite engaging. I enjoy the big photos and how interactive it is. Thank you for sharing the video, I needed the reminder about how resilient the human spirit is.”



F.G. commented, “Very well thought out and executed presentation... Stay warm and God bless you all.”



The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader. The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created by Mr. Hubbard in the mid-1970s. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces.



For more information, visit Scientology.org/2021/ Nashville, TN, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Launched in tandem with the Scientology Super Bowl ad, “20/21 a Look Behind & a Look Ahead,” an interactive timeline of the last year, shows why the Church says that when the pandemic struck and the world ground to a standstill, “that’s when we got very busy.”The Church’s global “total preparedness” program is illustrated by more than 1,200 images and 14 new videos.Operating on the maxim adopted for Church operation by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, that “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” Church staff first safeguarded all Scientology Churches with the world’s most powerful decontamination solution - a solution as eco-friendly as it is safe and effective.Then the most authoritative prevention guidelines were distilled and presented in a series of three illustrated booklets and a dozen public service announcements in 21 languages. All available free of charge through the Scientology.org How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center, they make it easy for anyone to keep themselves and their families safe in these challenging times.In cities across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, Volunteer Ministers distributed 7.5 million copies of these booklets door-to-door to neighbors and to some 43,600 establishments to provide their communities the information families need to keep themselves and others well.“20/21 a Look Behind & a Look Ahead” also covers how Volunteer Ministers reached out with help in so many other ways in the face of this global catastrophe. The interactive timeline including all videos may be viewed in 17 languages.K.A. from the Nashville community said, “I love how captivating and inspiring the video is. Also, the website is quite engaging. I enjoy the big photos and how interactive it is. Thank you for sharing the video, I needed the reminder about how resilient the human spirit is.”F.G. commented, “Very well thought out and executed presentation... Stay warm and God bless you all.”The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader. The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created by Mr. Hubbard in the mid-1970s. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces.For more information, visit Scientology.org/2021/ Contact Information Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville