Limitless Medical Logs® - Putting You in the Driver's Seat of Your Health

Limitless is a first of its kind health management app that works at your fingertips, across all devices, for patients suffering from a chronic illness who feel out of control managing their own health. Rather than keeping disorganized notes or not tracking anything, Limitless is a tool to help patients be better prepared for doctor’s visits and offers essential features to help individuals keep track of every facet of their symptoms.

Limitless provides individuals with tools to ensure their voice is heard and that they can communicate with their doctors efficiently. Limitless provides many key features including appointment notes, health summaries, a diary to track details and patterns of day-to-day pain and symptoms, reminders, and human body charts. According to the Ochsner Medical Journal, “Effective doctor-patient communication is a central clinical function in building a therapeutic doctor-patient relationship, which is the heart and art of medicine. This is important in the delivery of high-quality health care.” Limitless will not only make patient lives easier and more organized, but it will further enhance patient-doctor communication.



"I felt so out of control of my own health, so I created the health management tools I wish I had!" - Founder, Jordan Ray



Supporters of the Kickstarter campaign will pave the way for all individuals to be in full control of their health by helping Limitless Medical Logs® reach several goals, including launching version one of Limitless, connecting Limitless to wearable devices, and expanding features to other common diseases. Backers are eligible to receive various perks, including premium access to the app, a professional fitness plan and essential ebooks.



To join our journey to better health management, please follow the Limitless Medical Logs® Kickstarter.



About Limitless Medical Logs®:

Limitless Medical Logs® provides individuals suffering from chronic illnesses and other health conditions with an all-in-one paper medical log and new digital app to organize, prepare, and manage their health at their fingertips, leading to more productive and efficient doctors’ visits.



About Limitless:

Limitless is a health management app that works across all devices, at your fingertips, offering essential health charts, appointment notes, weekly diaries with human body charts, and more to help individuals describe every facet of their symptoms. Limitless will be available for download on in the Apple App Store and Android Google Play store.



Contact:

Natalie King

631-572-4063

nataliek.limitless@gmail.com



Website: limitlessmedicallogs.com

Instagram: @limitlessmedicallogs

