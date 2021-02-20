Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Exclusive Chair Interview with Justin Mason-Home Ahead of SMi’s 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference (HPAPi)

SMi Group Reports: In the lead up to the 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Virtual Conference, taking place on 10th-11th May 2021, Justin Mason-Home, HPAPI Project Services Limited provides an insightful interview.

London, United Kingdom, February 20, 2021 --(



This is a thrilling insight into what is in store for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference 2021, convening virtually on the 10th – 11th May.



Interested parties can attend the conference at only £299 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and £699 for vendors and commercial firms, visit www.highlypotentapi.com/pr2



Justin will be chairing the two-day conference on 10 and 11 May 2021 as a virtual live event and he will be speaking on day one with an opening keynote on PPE in COVID-19 vs Engineering Controls in Pharma covering:



- SARS-Cov-2 and Potent APIs - Similarities and Differences

- Can pharma engineering controls be used to protect healthcare workers during COVID-19?

- "PPE" perspectives in COVID-19 compared to PPE in pharma

- Governments, Regulators, Expert Bodies and others, will we be prepared for next time?



Justin Mason-Home is an organic chemist with extensive health, safety, environmental and chemical engineering experience in senior technical, legal and commercial aspects of the biopharmaceutical, industries. He has held senior positions and worked globally in potent biopharmaceutical occupational health and safety global environmental consulting, board level positions in a biotechnology company and corporate environmental management. Mr Mason-Home specialises in technical complex and strategic projects, including unique experience in managing sensitive highly potent and toxic biopharmaceutical compound matters.



Giving an insight into HPAPi 2021 is an excerpt from the exclusive Chair interview:



The Highly Potent API industry has continued to develop further in recent years, what key developments have you witnessed in this time?



"What many people describe as ‘HPAPI’ should, in many cases, really be described as potent APIs. Overall, what one has to do with HPAPIs is what one always had to do - understand the [toxicological] hazard, undertake robust risk assessments and put in place controls that are protective of both product and workers. If I was pushed to point out what key developments have taken place, it would be the establishment of health-based exposure limits (HBELs), a much more scientific approach compared to what preceded it and the rise of the use of flexible containment as a means for protecting both processes and workers."



What is the greatest challenge for you to personally overcome within the Highly Potent API field currently?



"I can’t believe that I have worked in this area now for over 21 years! The challenge that was there right at the beginning and which remains the case today is to try and convince, urge, and maybe more importantly point out the business upsides of managing potent drug safety well. Too many times the ‘emotional’ or ‘gut feeling predominate. Science-based businesses need to adopt systematic and scientific approaches to potent drug safety."



This conference is a must-attend for those wanting to take part in peer-to-peer networking with industry experts as well as to find out more about key regulatory updates and case studies from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



The full agenda, speaker line-up, brochure and rest of the interview can be viewed online at: www.highlypotentapi.com/pr2



This event is sponsored by: Catalent Pharma Solutions & FPS Food and Pharma Systems.



To join the conference as a sponsor and exhibitor, please get in touch with Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference

10th – 11th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.highlypotentapi.com/pr2

#SMiHPAPi



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group had the opportunity to catch up with the Chair of the conference, Justin Mason-Home, Director, HPAPI Project Services Limited, where he provided his thoughts on the development of the HPAPI market, the importance of the 2021 conference and discusses APi issues and challenges.This is a thrilling insight into what is in store for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference 2021, convening virtually on the 10th – 11th May.Interested parties can attend the conference at only £299 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and £699 for vendors and commercial firms, visit www.highlypotentapi.com/pr2Justin will be chairing the two-day conference on 10 and 11 May 2021 as a virtual live event and he will be speaking on day one with an opening keynote on PPE in COVID-19 vs Engineering Controls in Pharma covering:- SARS-Cov-2 and Potent APIs - Similarities and Differences- Can pharma engineering controls be used to protect healthcare workers during COVID-19?- "PPE" perspectives in COVID-19 compared to PPE in pharma- Governments, Regulators, Expert Bodies and others, will we be prepared for next time?Justin Mason-Home is an organic chemist with extensive health, safety, environmental and chemical engineering experience in senior technical, legal and commercial aspects of the biopharmaceutical, industries. He has held senior positions and worked globally in potent biopharmaceutical occupational health and safety global environmental consulting, board level positions in a biotechnology company and corporate environmental management. Mr Mason-Home specialises in technical complex and strategic projects, including unique experience in managing sensitive highly potent and toxic biopharmaceutical compound matters.Giving an insight into HPAPi 2021 is an excerpt from the exclusive Chair interview:The Highly Potent API industry has continued to develop further in recent years, what key developments have you witnessed in this time?"What many people describe as ‘HPAPI’ should, in many cases, really be described as potent APIs. Overall, what one has to do with HPAPIs is what one always had to do - understand the [toxicological] hazard, undertake robust risk assessments and put in place controls that are protective of both product and workers. If I was pushed to point out what key developments have taken place, it would be the establishment of health-based exposure limits (HBELs), a much more scientific approach compared to what preceded it and the rise of the use of flexible containment as a means for protecting both processes and workers."What is the greatest challenge for you to personally overcome within the Highly Potent API field currently?"I can’t believe that I have worked in this area now for over 21 years! The challenge that was there right at the beginning and which remains the case today is to try and convince, urge, and maybe more importantly point out the business upsides of managing potent drug safety well. Too many times the ‘emotional’ or ‘gut feeling predominate. Science-based businesses need to adopt systematic and scientific approaches to potent drug safety."This conference is a must-attend for those wanting to take part in peer-to-peer networking with industry experts as well as to find out more about key regulatory updates and case studies from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.The full agenda, speaker line-up, brochure and rest of the interview can be viewed online at: www.highlypotentapi.com/pr2This event is sponsored by: Catalent Pharma Solutions & FPS Food and Pharma Systems.To join the conference as a sponsor and exhibitor, please get in touch with Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference10th – 11th May 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access Onlyhttp://www.highlypotentapi.com/pr2#SMiHPAPiAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.highlypotentapi.com/pr2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend