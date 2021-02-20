Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release

Receive press releases from PulteGroup - Georgia: By Email RSS Feeds: Pulte Homes Releases New Phase at Georgia's Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill

National Homebuilder Debuts the Reserve with New Floor Plans and Larger Home Sites in Sought-After Mill Creek High School District

Atlanta, GA, February 20, 2021 --(



About Pulte Homes: Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com. Atlanta, GA, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Set in the desirable Hamilton Mill area of Gwinnett County, Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill has served as a popular destination among families since Pulte Homes first launched construction there in Fall 2019. Today, the national homebuilder is pleased to announce the debut of The Reserve – an enclave adjacent to the community, featuring a new collection of Life Tested® single-family home designs, larger homesites and price points starting in the $400s. After selling three homes opening weekend in early February, sales are underway for the 24 remaining homesites that make up The Reserve at Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill. In addition to stylish homes in an idyllic suburban setting, Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill affords its residents access to the sought-after schools of the Mill Creek High School district, convenience to I-85 and the vibrant Mall of Georgia area, and future resort-style amenities to include a clubhouse, pool, playground and tennis courts.“Appeal already comes in high supply at Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill, and we just amped up the charm with the introduction of The Reserve,” said Pablo Rivas, Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup’s Georgia Division. “This new section offers all the draw of Pinebrook with the added allure of larger homesites and several new truly inspired home designs with multiple gathering spaces, showplace kitchens that open onto the gathering room, graceful Owner’s Suites and upscale finishes. Just as attractive as the homes is the placement of this community, with shopping, dining, excellent schools and several award-winning Gwinnett County parks just a short drive away. Already a bustling area, it’s set to explode with the upcoming addition of the mixed-use development of The Exchange at Gwinnett which will feature TopGolf, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Sprouts Farmers Market, a wide range of restaurants and more.”Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill offers connectivity via GA Hwy-124, GA Hwy-211 and I-85, with the shops and restaurants of the lively Mall of Georgia area just 10 miles south and family-friendly events at Historic Braselton just six miles north. A professionally decorated model home for The Reserve is now open for tours – showcasing the Woodward floor plan. Located at 5410 Wheeler Rd NE in Auburn, walk-ins are welcome at the sales center Monday through Saturday 10 AM through 6 PM and Sunday 1 to 6 PM. For more information about The Reserve at Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill, prospective homebuyers and real estate professionals are encouraged to call (678) 839-9651 or visit the community’s website at www.pulte.com.About Pulte Homes: Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com. Contact Information PulteGroup - Georgia

Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



