CRN Names Total Cloud IT to Its 2021 MSP 500 List

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com Salt Lake City, UT, February 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Total Cloud IT, announced today that CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, has named Total Cloud IT to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market’s key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.The MSP 500 list recognizes the top organizations throughout North America who are differentiating themselves by delivering services that fulfill business outcomes. The list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.As a cloud focused MSP, Total Cloud IT specializes in identifying client’s business outcomes by consulting and implementing services through a portfolio that focuses on security, data governance and compliance. Through their continuous improvement process, Total Cloud IT finds areas for improvement by executing their consultative process while assisting clients with their cloud transformation.“Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments.”“Total Cloud IT is honored to have been named to the CRN MSP 500 list,” said George Phipps, President and Chief Operating Officer, Total Cloud IT. “The cloud has allowed us to help our clients remove the technology barriers of digital transformation by empowering them to achieve more, securely and responsibly. Our passion for helping clients attain their business objectives drives our approach in every engagement.”The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.About Total Cloud ITTotal Cloud IT takes a holistic approach regarding organizations digital transformation, working to ensure that cloud enabled infrastructure is meeting organizations business objectives, end user access to those assets is secure and responsible, and a data governance policy is put in place to help mitigate any data loss. Total Cloud IT's promise is to bring people, process and technology together into a seamless experience extracting maximum value. Learn more at www.totalcloudit.comAbout The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, The Channel Company connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, The Channel. Company draws from their deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.www.thechannelcompany.comThe Channel Company Contact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.com Contact Information totalcloudit.com

Jasmine Whipple

866-410-1356



http://totalcloudit.com



