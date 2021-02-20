The Feature Film 2040 (Formerly Angels Landing) Greenlit for 2021 Release

Press Releases Cranium Candy Entertainment Press Release

After 6 years on a hiatus stage, 2040 is back in the production phase with new cast and crew.

Las Vegas, NV, February 20, 2021 --( Las Vegas, NV, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cranium Candy has began production for Angels Landing seeing some light under the new title "2040." Cranium Candy has produced several feature films since the early 90’s and has seen success with many well established retailers. The last production, Raw Edge, was released several years ago and with this long hiatus, Cranium Candy is back with the project “2040.” Cranium Candy is a more focused on company with the genres of comedy, horror and campy style films but with this new project it will fall more on the dramatic side. Several changes have come about as Danilo Mancinelli will no longer direct and produce the project. Danny Spencer, who was originally on board as the editor, will no longer be involved. Danilo Mancinelli will be involved as an actor playing the character of Arthur and there are no plans as of now of Danilo being involved in the production side. The Feature Film has a tentative release date of 2021 as long as all protocols are met and all goes well with the COVID-19 Pandemic. 2040 Productions is currently in talks with a new Director and is awaiting final confirmation. According to a 2040 production member, "Once everything is finalized, we will announce new cast and crew members." As of now, some B roll of the film has been shot but principal photography should be starting in early March. More announcements on this project will be coming out shortly. Cranium has other projects in the works and once this production is completed, focus will be put forth on upcoming projects that have not seen activity just yet. Contact Information Cranium Candy Entertainment

