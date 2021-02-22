Press Releases Nitric Entertainment Group Press Release

After a decade of silence, new Silence release.

Los Angeles, CA, February 22, 2021 --(



About Frank Simes:

Frank Simes is a Grammy nominated, platinum awarded musician, guitarist, songwriter, composer, and record producer, and is Musical Director for The Who. Having an exhaustive list of achievements and credits, Frank is a true maestro in every sense of the word. He began his career at the tender age of 14, when he was signed to a recording contract in Japan. Where Frank was born and raised. In his late teens he relocated to Los Angeles, commencing a career of major accomplishments and credits.



About Silence:

Silence is a pop alternative band from Los Angeles whose sound can be best described as a serious-tone progressive soundscape overlaid with a unique character signature vocal. Their 2008 debut release was received exceptionally well by both fans and the media. In 2008 the Silence fan base, airplay and media coverage grew from the domestic to the international level. Their 2009 sophomore release, EP 2.0 received their most celebrated review to date. Silence last released music in 2011, before taking a 10 year hiatus.



Contact:

Media Relations

Casey Reagan

musicucansee@roadrunner.com

Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG would like to announce that Silence will be releasing their interpretation of the Beatles classic While My Guitar Gently Weeps 2.0 on March 8, 2021. This follows their prequal which ironically was released 10 years ago, to the date. Over the last decade Silence has virtually been well, silent. On this unique rendition of While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Silence teams up with acclaimed multi-platinum, Grammy nominated musician Frank Simes (The Who, Roger Daltrey, Mick Jagger, Don Henley, Roger Waters). He delivers his signature fire and expression-filled guitar lead, that only Frank Simes could exclusively bring. Artfully fashioned together by the masterful production talents of producer Carter William Humphrey. The Silence-Simes While My Guitar Gently Weeps 2.0 single will be available on March 8, 2021 for download and streaming on all major music digital platforms such as: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Tik Tok, Google Play/YouTube Music, Saavn, Deezer, Soundtrack by Twitch, among others.About Frank Simes:Frank Simes is a Grammy nominated, platinum awarded musician, guitarist, songwriter, composer, and record producer, and is Musical Director for The Who. Having an exhaustive list of achievements and credits, Frank is a true maestro in every sense of the word. He began his career at the tender age of 14, when he was signed to a recording contract in Japan. Where Frank was born and raised. In his late teens he relocated to Los Angeles, commencing a career of major accomplishments and credits.About Silence:Silence is a pop alternative band from Los Angeles whose sound can be best described as a serious-tone progressive soundscape overlaid with a unique character signature vocal. Their 2008 debut release was received exceptionally well by both fans and the media. In 2008 the Silence fan base, airplay and media coverage grew from the domestic to the international level. Their 2009 sophomore release, EP 2.0 received their most celebrated review to date. Silence last released music in 2011, before taking a 10 year hiatus.Contact:Media RelationsCasey Reaganmusicucansee@roadrunner.com(213) 394-5673

Casey Reagan - Media Relations

213-394-5673



https://nitricentertainmentgroup.webador.com



