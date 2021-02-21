Fixr.com Releases 2021 Kitchen & Bathroom Trends Report

Fixr.com analyzes how homeowner's new priorities are shaping the two most used rooms of the house. Touchless technology, spa elements, new finishes and bolder designs are leading the way for kitchens and bathrooms in 2021.

Wilmington, DE, February 21, 2021 --(



Fixr.com asked some of the most authoritative industry experts to weigh in on what they think the latest trends for kitchens and bathrooms are for this year. Their insights can help homeowners and designers alike strike a balance in design and functionality to stay ahead of the curve for the years to come.



Some of the key findings include:



54% of experts choose mix-and-match metals as a key kitchen design trend for 2021



Quartz and quartzite top the list of kitchen countertop materials, with 78% of the vote



An increased interest in gourmet kitchens has translated into higher-end appliances



Touchless features are sought-after smart technologies for both kitchens and bathrooms



78% of experts agree that there is an increased interest in easy-to-clean surfaces



Spa elements will be the strongest bathroom trend in 2021, say 53% of experts



56% of experts have seen an increase in bidets or bidet toilet seats



Access the full report here: https://www.fixr.com/blog/2021/02/17/kitchen-bathroom-trends-2021/



Methodology:

These results were compiled from a survey undertaken by 68 experts in interior design. Each survey participant was selected for their role in the interior design industry, based on their work, social media influence, and awards won in the industry.



These experts were given a series of multiple-choice and open-ended questions covering a variety of design-related topics. For some multiple-choice questions, respondents were able to choose multiple options.



About Fixr.com:

Fixr.com is a home improvement resource with the mission of helping homeowners make the best remodeling decisions. Fixr.com connects homeowners with the best service providers in their area and provides unbiased, thorough and updated cost guides, price comparisons, and cheat sheets for hundreds of remodeling, installation, and repair projects. The company also releases periodic design and construction trends reports, industry updates, and data visualizations.



For further information: press@fixr.com Wilmington, DE, February 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Kitchens and bathrooms are two of the most popular and heavily trafficked areas of a home, and a cohesive design with optimal functionality is necessary to make the most of both spaces. After the unusual circumstances of 2020, which saw people working, learning, and remaining in their homes in new and previously unforeseen ways, 2021 may be one of the most interesting years to date in terms of home improvements and design. From toilet paper shortages to obsessively cleaning around the house, some of homeowners’ new perspectives and priorities have started carving out a unique path into home design.Fixr.com asked some of the most authoritative industry experts to weigh in on what they think the latest trends for kitchens and bathrooms are for this year. Their insights can help homeowners and designers alike strike a balance in design and functionality to stay ahead of the curve for the years to come.Some of the key findings include:54% of experts choose mix-and-match metals as a key kitchen design trend for 2021Quartz and quartzite top the list of kitchen countertop materials, with 78% of the voteAn increased interest in gourmet kitchens has translated into higher-end appliancesTouchless features are sought-after smart technologies for both kitchens and bathrooms78% of experts agree that there is an increased interest in easy-to-clean surfacesSpa elements will be the strongest bathroom trend in 2021, say 53% of experts56% of experts have seen an increase in bidets or bidet toilet seatsAccess the full report here: https://www.fixr.com/blog/2021/02/17/kitchen-bathroom-trends-2021/Methodology:These results were compiled from a survey undertaken by 68 experts in interior design. Each survey participant was selected for their role in the interior design industry, based on their work, social media influence, and awards won in the industry.These experts were given a series of multiple-choice and open-ended questions covering a variety of design-related topics. For some multiple-choice questions, respondents were able to choose multiple options.About Fixr.com:Fixr.com is a home improvement resource with the mission of helping homeowners make the best remodeling decisions. Fixr.com connects homeowners with the best service providers in their area and provides unbiased, thorough and updated cost guides, price comparisons, and cheat sheets for hundreds of remodeling, installation, and repair projects. The company also releases periodic design and construction trends reports, industry updates, and data visualizations.For further information: press@fixr.com