Price Edge Listed as a “Representative Vendor” in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for B2B Price Optimization and Management Software

“Delighted to find Price Edge again listed as a 'Representative Vendor' in Gartner's Market Guide for B2B Price Optimization and Management Software. It’s about time that B2B enterprises started considering adopting pricing solutions on a larger scale. I hope this report helps new customers to better analyse and understand the fast-growing market we are in,” said Rickard Glamsjö, CEO and co-founder of Price Edge.



Utilized by some of the world’s leading companies, Price Edge’s technology enables company-wide price transformations leading to increased margins, more efficient pricing operations, and more satisfied customers. Price Edge’s primary offer is a cloud-based PO&M solution that makes it dramatically simpler for enterprises of all sizes to set and manage optimal prices.



The Gartner report referenced in this press release is: "Market Guide for B2B Price Optimization and Management Software" (26 October 2020) by Mark Lewis.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Established in 2014 in Sweden, Price Edge has developed the dream pricing software - a cloud-based price optimization & management software for enterprises, which gives them access to new pricing strategies and more flexibility than ever before. Price Edge’s vision is to become and stay the leading price optimization & management solution provider by offering a more flexible and easier to use product than all other options in the market.



