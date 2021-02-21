

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Auriga, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Auriga, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: US Software R&D Company Auriga Announces Expansion of European Branch in Vilnius

Auriga Inc., a U.S. software R&D services provider, has announced plans to expand its operations in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Woburn, MA, February 21, 2021 --(



Auriga has more than three decades of experience in delivering software engineering services for customers worldwide. Auriga’s first project was creating a database application for Hewlett-Packard, and its list of clients has since grown to include such household names as IBM, Chrysler, Fresenius Medical, Draeger, nVent, and others.



Headquartered in Massachusetts, US, Auriga provides an extensive range of services, including software R&D and product engineering, sustaining engineering, testing and QA, product customization and integration, as well as IT consulting. With more than 600 employees at seven development centers in six time zones, Auriga delivers more than 100 projects annually providing innovative and best-in-class services and solutions for a wide range of industries and companies around the world, from medical device manufacturers and e-healthcare providers to telecom, banking, and retail product and service providers.



A decade ago, Auriga decided to strengthen its presence in Western and Northern Europe by opening an office in Vilnius.



“We recognized the vast opportunities and importance of the Baltics to the EU IT market many years ago,” says Sergey Berezko, Director of Business Development at Auriga. “While considering locations for our European engineering center at the time, we were impressed by Lithuania’s rapid technological growth, its openness to international tech businesses, and the fast-growing market of IT professionals. In most of the cases, our experts are working directly with our customers, so Lithuania, which offers convenient flight access to main European countries and a great pool of English-proficient IT specialists, met our site selection criteria perfectly.”



Today, Auriga Baltics focuses on embedded systems and software for the medical, healthcare, and safety sectors; industrial automation; as well as IoT and data science solutions. In 2019, Auriga launched another software R&D lab in Vilnius that provides software research, development, and testing services to one of its major clients, a leading German medical device manufacturer. Auriga’s engineers play a crucial role in aiding the development of sophisticated medical and safety devices that are used all over the world, including in Lithuanian hospitals.



Auriga’s plans for expansion in Vilnius include hiring at least 70 specialists in the next three years. Most of the new hires will be software engineers proficient in C, C++, embedded software, Java, Python, JavaScript, and so on.



“Auriga’s plans to hire a triple-digit number of employees in Vilnius serves as testimony to the high level of technical expertise the local talent pool has to offer,” says Mantas Katinas, Managing Director of Invest Lithuania. “Lithuania already speaks for itself as the place-to-be for international IT companies that seek to innovate and lead in their field.”



About Auriga Baltics

Auriga Baltics, Auriga’s engineering center in Vilnius, Lithuania, covers all aspects of nearshore software engineering services and focuses on embedded systems, software for medical devices, industrial automation, IoT, and data science solutions. Woburn, MA, February 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Auriga Inc., a U.S. software R&D services provider, has announced plans to expand its operations in Vilnius, Lithuania. The expansion will see 70 additional engineers hired in Lithuania over the next three years. The company opened its office in Vilnius a decade ago.Auriga has more than three decades of experience in delivering software engineering services for customers worldwide. Auriga’s first project was creating a database application for Hewlett-Packard, and its list of clients has since grown to include such household names as IBM, Chrysler, Fresenius Medical, Draeger, nVent, and others.Headquartered in Massachusetts, US, Auriga provides an extensive range of services, including software R&D and product engineering, sustaining engineering, testing and QA, product customization and integration, as well as IT consulting. With more than 600 employees at seven development centers in six time zones, Auriga delivers more than 100 projects annually providing innovative and best-in-class services and solutions for a wide range of industries and companies around the world, from medical device manufacturers and e-healthcare providers to telecom, banking, and retail product and service providers.A decade ago, Auriga decided to strengthen its presence in Western and Northern Europe by opening an office in Vilnius.“We recognized the vast opportunities and importance of the Baltics to the EU IT market many years ago,” says Sergey Berezko, Director of Business Development at Auriga. “While considering locations for our European engineering center at the time, we were impressed by Lithuania’s rapid technological growth, its openness to international tech businesses, and the fast-growing market of IT professionals. In most of the cases, our experts are working directly with our customers, so Lithuania, which offers convenient flight access to main European countries and a great pool of English-proficient IT specialists, met our site selection criteria perfectly.”Today, Auriga Baltics focuses on embedded systems and software for the medical, healthcare, and safety sectors; industrial automation; as well as IoT and data science solutions. In 2019, Auriga launched another software R&D lab in Vilnius that provides software research, development, and testing services to one of its major clients, a leading German medical device manufacturer. Auriga’s engineers play a crucial role in aiding the development of sophisticated medical and safety devices that are used all over the world, including in Lithuanian hospitals.Auriga’s plans for expansion in Vilnius include hiring at least 70 specialists in the next three years. Most of the new hires will be software engineers proficient in C, C++, embedded software, Java, Python, JavaScript, and so on.“Auriga’s plans to hire a triple-digit number of employees in Vilnius serves as testimony to the high level of technical expertise the local talent pool has to offer,” says Mantas Katinas, Managing Director of Invest Lithuania. “Lithuania already speaks for itself as the place-to-be for international IT companies that seek to innovate and lead in their field.”About Auriga BalticsAuriga Baltics, Auriga’s engineering center in Vilnius, Lithuania, covers all aspects of nearshore software engineering services and focuses on embedded systems, software for medical devices, industrial automation, IoT, and data science solutions. Contact Information Auriga, Inc.

Natalja Panina

+1 (866) 645-1119



https://auriga.com/



Click here to view the company profile of Auriga, Inc.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Auriga, Inc.