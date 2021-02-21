Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Peerless Medical Press Release

Peerless Medical to Market N-95 Strapless Mask Nationwide

Innovative Strapless Mask will not fog up glasses, fits comfortably without straps/nose clips and meets highest levels of safety protection.

St. Louis, MO, February 21, 2021 --(



The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)-Certified Strapless N95 face masks utilize an innovative strapless design that provides a complete adhesive-perimeter seal with security and protection, thus affording a secure fit, without a tight fit. It is virtually weightless, convenient, and designed for easy use. The mask may be reapplied multiple times, if desired.



The self-sealing design eliminates uncomfortable metal nose clips and tight elastic straps. It utilizes a special air purifying filter media, and a hypoallergenic medical adhesive at the perimeter of the mask to eliminate more than 95% of particles. The Strapless N95 is available in three sizes...Small (7” x 5.75”), Large (8” x 6.25”) and XL (9” x 7.25”).



“Our goal is to allow all individuals the opportunity to utilize the most comfortable and fog resistant to eyewear mask available in the U.S. while providing the highest level of gold-standard N95 protection,” said Scott Chasin, President of Peerless Medical.



“It’s worn by many medical professionals and now we want to make it available to everyone. It will make their life easier without having to constantly readjust the mask, worry about their glasses, suffer from nose itch, or force themselves to wear a mask that is too tight or too loose,” Chasin said.



Chasin added he is getting a large number of emails from customers raving about the mask.



Carol Christensen LMT, PS, from Shoreline, WA, said, “Unlike every other mask I’ve tried, the Strapless N95 mask does not fog up my glasses. Which is a miracle! There is no irritation to my ears after hours of wearing it either. And besides all of that...it’s rather practical at the hair salon since its strapless.”



Kristen Choe Dority, DMD, Boston, MA, said, "While trying on the Strapless N95 mask, I forgot that I had a mask on. It felt light and I then realized I was not even holding my head straight with a traditional N95. My tension headache was gone, and it felt so nice not to have tugging around my ears and chin. This is a great design and I love that it is made in the USA. The mask has changed my life!"



Sheila Harris, LAC, from Cashmere, WA said, “I was so happy to discover the strapless N95 mask. Peerless Medical worked with me so that I could buy in smaller quantities as a solo practitioner. As a licensed acupuncturist, it is very important that I’m able to wear my glasses and not have them fog up! This is the only mask that has worked. Taking my other masks off to drink, eat or breathe between patients causes my hearing aids to come out, get all tangled up, dangle, waste my precious few minutes! This one, I peel back, drink and go. Thanks!”



Masks are sold in groups of 50 and are priced at just $1.99 each with free shipping.



Scott Chasin

636-675-3319



www.peerlessmedical.com



