Dr. Richard Konteh Calls on the Business Community in Sierra Leone to Enter Into a New Age of Corporate Social Justice

Dr. Richard Konteh’s Unifier Campaign is big on social reforms. D-Unifier is a movement that seeks to change the social and political landscape in Sierra Leone. Dr. Konteh is particularly concerned about injustice - be it social, economic, political, legal or tribal. “We believe sustainable poverty alleviation is possible in Sierra Leone only when greater equity among all the population groups is achieved,” Dr. Konteh affirmed. D-Unifier is helping to shape a poverty-free and socially-just Sierra Leonean society. Freetown, Sierra Leone, February 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In commemorating the World Day of Social Justice in Freetown, Dr. Richard Konteh of the All People’s Congress Party (APC), and Flagbearer contender calls on the business community in Sierra Leone to enter into a new age of Corporate Social Justice.Dr. Konteh says, “As the world continues to grapple with injustice and inequality, and as bad politicking fans the flames of tribal rhetoric in Sierra Leone, Corporate Social Justice will offer a new paradigm that imagines a healthier and mutually beneficial relationship between companies and the communities they interact with.”D-Unifier (Dr. Richard Konteh) also mentioned that, "it is worth noting that corporate social justice hardly exists in Sierra Leone. Companies who profess to have a Corporate Social Responsibility agenda mostly use it as a feel-good approach."Dr. Konteh said, “Corporate Social Justice is not a feel-good approach that allows everyone to be heard, and by nature does not result in initiatives that will make everyone happy.” Dr. Konteh suggested that, “the first step companies or the business community should take is to publicly support social cohesion and national unity platforms through public statements and donations. Doing so demonstrates a clear commitment to taking a stance, even if it alienates certain stakeholders.”Dr. Richard Konteh’s Unifier Campaign is big on social reforms. D-Unifier is a movement that seeks to change the social and political landscape in Sierra Leone. Dr. Konteh is particularly concerned about injustice - be it social, economic, political, legal or tribal. “We believe sustainable poverty alleviation is possible in Sierra Leone only when greater equity among all the population groups is achieved,” Dr. Konteh affirmed. D-Unifier is helping to shape a poverty-free and socially-just Sierra Leonean society.