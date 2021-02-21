Prospanica DFW Announces Chapter's 2021 Board Officers

Prospanica’s Dallas/Fort Worth Chapter announced the election of its 2021 board officers and appointed Committee Chairpersons. Prospanica DFW is part of a nationwide non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advocating for the growth of Hispanic professionals in corporate America. The chapter's focus is on helping Hispanic professionals to connect, advance, and thrive in their careers.

“The board’s strategic vision for 2021 is to maintain our chapter’s leadership position in the metroplex as the top organization for Hispanic professionals to achieve full educational, economic, and social potential,” said Prospanica DFW President, Dr. Maria Gomez Albrecht.



Prospanica DFW is part of a nationwide non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advocating for the growth of Hispanic professionals in corporate America. The chapter regularly hosts local networking events, professional development presentations and workshops, career advancement opportunities, educational seminars, recruiting events with partner companies, and much more.



“Given the pandemic situation, we have shifted from in-person to virtual events. The chapter’s leadership team remains committed to helping Hispanic professionals to connect, advance, and thrive in their careers,” said the EVP of Prospanica DFW, Roger Lopez.



Along with the elected board officers, Giovanna Arenas and Mauricio Bueno were also appointed as the chapter’s Committee Chairpersons. “On behalf of the chapter’s new board, we invite Hispanic professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to join our Prospanica familia and become the catalysts for improving and empowering our community,” concluded Gomez Albrecht.



Visit the chapter’s website at www.prospanica.org for more details about upcoming activities such as professional development opportunities, the Empower Mentorship Program, recruiting events, and the Prospanica Foundation Scholarship Program.



About Prospanica

