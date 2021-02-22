iSumsoft Released Data Refixer to Recover Permanently Deleted Files on Windows Computers

Press Releases Shenzhen Aisheng Software Co., Ltd Press Release

iSumsoft released a new data recovery software for Windows - Data Refixer in January 2021. It can help people recover permanently deleted files on Windows computers.

According to the survey, accidental data loss is very common in our daily life and work. However, recovering permanently deleted or lost data on a computer has always been a difficult problem. To help more people solve this problem, the iSumsoft team began to develop the data recovery software Data Refixer in July 2020.



"From the design of the interface to the realization of all functions, the whole development process of iSumsoft Data Refixer took about 6 months. Then, the software was tested in all aspects by our senior software test engineers. We ensure a high success rate of data recovery and make the software interface as simple and easy-to-use as possible, so that even computer novices can use the software without any problem,” stated Janzen, iSumsoft Development Manager.



iSumsoft Data Refixer was officially launched in January 2021. Since its launch a month ago, the software has received quite positive feedback from many users. "Thank you very much for helping me recover my lost files. It really works,” many users said.



As a professional and powerful data recovery software, iSumsoft Data Refixer has very good compatibility. It can run on any version of Windows operating system and supports various data storage devices, such as hard disk drive, SSD, removable hard drive, USB flash drive, CD/DVD drive, etc. It can even recover data from formatted or damaged drives. The software can recover all kinds of types of files, including but not limited to documents, pictures, videos, audio, archive files, emails and executable files.



"iSumsoft Data Refixer can deeply scan sectors of the storage drive on the computer for deleted files and then restore the files. However, in order to recover as much data as possible, you need to stop writing to the hard drive or partition from the moment the data was deleted. Because the new data written will overwrite the deleted data, resulting in irrecoverable," explained Young, the software’s lead developer.



