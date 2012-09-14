Ellen Gwynne Productions Launch New Search for People to Write Short Stories Giving Their Lost Loved-One a Perfect Day

What if you could give your lost loved-one a perfect day? A day filled with all that they could have, should have, would have done – if only there had been more time. "A Day for You," due for publication in late summer 2021, is a compilation of poignant short stories written and submitted by those who have lost a loved-one, and who wish to celebrate them by giving them a perfect day, if only on the page.

Planned for publication in summer 2021, A Day For You will be a compilation of short stories imagining a day gifted from each contributing writer to their lost loved-one. The short story could be about a lost partner, relative, friend, colleague or simply anyone who was in your life, no matter how briefly, and who deserves their perfect day included in the book.



The idea for the book A Day For You was born when Kate Lane wrote an imagined day for her own mother, who died suddenly at a young age, giving her on the page the teashop that she had dreamed of owning in life.



Kate Lane explained, “The traumatic short illness before Mum’s death, the image of her looking so ill, was ingrained in my memory. By writing a day for her, it feels as though I have overwritten the bad memories. Now I visualise her in her teashop, forever happy, bustling and surrounded by love. It is an image that I am now able to draw on. For me, the benefit was twofold. It was lovely to put Mum into her perfect setting, to honour her memory with a short story, but also I found the writing process incredibly uplifting.”



Best friends for many years, the Editors have different but complementary reasons for starting this book project.



Mikki Partridge said, “I have a sympathetic ear and in my professional life (helping people to prepare their Will), people talk to me openly about their grief and loss, often sharing memories about loved ones they are missing. In the creation of our book, A Day For You, we are inviting anyone who would love to see their imagined perfect day brought to life to get in touch. Whether it is a completed story or just a few sentences as a starting point, we will help them to create the perfect day for their lost loved-one.”



Kate said, “We are asking people to ideally write between 500 and 600 words, but even if they can only start with a few sentences and ideas, our writing team will give all the help necessary to make the story perfect.”



Mikki said, “We hope that other people who have experienced loss and who contribute their own stories to the book will feel better for doing so, as Kate did. We are grateful for the services that Cruse Bereavement Care provide, and that they are there to offer support and strength to anyone who is suffering after a bereavement. We feel it is very fitting if via our book we can support Cruse in the essential work they do.”



To have your story included in the book, please email adayforyoubook@gmail.com.

You can find A Day For You on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube:

www.facebook.com/adayforyou/

www.instagram.com/adayforyoubook/

https://twitter.com/ADayForYouBook

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMgfT5H4_ICtgObMrxHZvyw



Some of the stories shared so far include:



A Holiday to Venice - written for a late husband who planned to visit there but died suddenly before his dream could be fulfilled.



A Visit to a Butterfly Farm - written by a carer for the lady she looked after, who even as her dementia progressed, still spoke of her love of the butterflies in the garden she used to share with her late husband.



A Daughter’s Wedding Day - written by a friend of a lady who had shared her great sadness at the fact that she would succumb to cancer long before her daughter’s big day.



First Day at Art College - written by a daughter for her late mother, who was forbidden by her own father to accept the scholarship she had been offered in the 1930s, as it was considered a waste of time for a young woman of marriageable age.



A Glorious Day at the Beach - written for a much loved, sorely missed dog.



What if you could give your lost loved-one a perfect day? A day filled with all that they could have, should have, would have done – if only there had been more time. A Day for You – due for publication in late summer 2021 – is a compilation of poignant short stories written and submitted by those who have lost a loved-one, and who wish to celebrate them by giving them a perfect day, if only on the page.



