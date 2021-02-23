Watershed Security, LLC Selects Don General as CIO and Hezekiah Natta as COO

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Watershed Security, LLC Press Release

Chesapeake, VA, February 23, 2021 --(



Don, who previously served as Watershed’s COO, has over 25 years of Federal Government Service experience, providing stellar support to the Department of Navy’s cyber community. A decorated Marine Corps veteran, Don was awarded the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for exemplary service. He is also a two-time recipient of the Department of Navy’s Information Management/Information Technology Award for delivering innovation and meaningful change to the Department.



Watershed Security founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Christopher Winter commented, “Don has been a tremendous asset to the Watershed family, and having him take the reins in our newly formed CIO role is another step in Watershed’s growth as the premier Cyber Security solutions provider for the DoD and Federal Civilian marketplace. We also welcome the leadership of Hez, his wealth of experience in leading a diverse workforce, and his commitment to our Warfighters.” CEO Ron Boustedt added, “I find that it is a great honor to have fellow veterans as part of my leadership team.”



As Watershed Security’s COO, Hezekiah (Hez) will oversee Watershed’d daily operations and the delivery of our portfolio of services to our Federal, Commercial, and Civilian Agency customers. A 32-year Navy Veteran with combat experience in Desert Storm, Hez also served as CISO for several combatant commands and established the International Zone Communication Systems in Baghdad, Iraq. Hez was part of the leadership team which established the Navy Electronics Technician Training School in Norfolk, VA, and has served as the Executive Officer (XO) at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Bahrain. Hez is the recipient of many personal and campaign awards including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation, and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Leadership Award in a Joint Operational Combat Zone.



Hez earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Norfolk State University, a Master’s Degree in Information Systems Management from Troy University, and an Executive Masters in Business Administration from Naval Post Graduate School. Additionally, he maintains the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.



About Watershed Security, LLC

Founded in 2003, Watershed provides best-value Information Technology (IT) solutions to government and commercial clients. Watershed specializes in cybersecurity, enabling our customers to meet their statutory and regulatory requirements in an efficient manner. In addition, we provide Program and Project Management services, IT Engineering, Integration, and Operations support and Intelligence Analyst Support to the DoD. Watershed is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, serving the greater Tidewater area, and has regional offices in Colorado, Northern Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina.



Point of Contact:

Will Swann

Director

571 642-1003

Will@WatershedSecurity.com

