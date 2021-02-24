Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Be All You Can Be" by Iain Munro

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Be All You Can Be," a self-help biography by Iain Munro.

It is ok not to be ok. You must talk.



Be All You Can be is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 102 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1800941199

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.6 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08WJPHFFY

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BAYCB

UK Charitable Causes

The author has decided to assign the proceed from sales of this book as follows:

NHS - 30%

St George’s Hospital - 20%

CALM - 20% - www.thecalmzone.net - 0800 585858

Bradley Walsh Unit (Ted Bradley Unit) - 15%

Hinchleywood School - 5%

Grace Dear Foundation - 2.5%

Ripley FC - 2.5%



Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



About "Be All You Can Be": A normal 25-year-old lad. Liked a good time, pretty carefree. Then life changed! Follow the story of recovery both physically and mentally. Learning to walk and talk again. Marathons, ups and downs, then maybe in the future teaching.

mtp.agency



