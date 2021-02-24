Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Be All You Can Be" by Iain Munro

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 24, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About "Be All You Can Be": A normal 25-year-old lad. Liked a good time, pretty carefree. Then life changed! Follow the story of recovery both physically and mentally. Learning to walk and talk again. Marathons, ups and downs, then maybe in the future teaching.
It is ok not to be ok. You must talk.
Be All You Can be is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 102 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800941199
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.6 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08WJPHFFY
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BAYCB
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
UK Charitable Causes
The author has decided to assign the proceed from sales of this book as follows:
NHS - 30%
St George’s Hospital - 20%
CALM - 20% - www.thecalmzone.net - 0800 585858
Bradley Walsh Unit (Ted Bradley Unit) - 15%
Hinchleywood School - 5%
Grace Dear Foundation - 2.5%
Ripley FC - 2.5%
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002