Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “They Were Only Jews”: The Life and Times of SS-Gruppenführer Franz von Scheidegger by Roland DeCarra

This is the diary of the life and times of Franz von Scheidegger, from his humble formative beginnings in South-West Germany, through the horrors of The Great War, the capitulation of Germany in 1918 and their subsequent national turmoil, in seeing and hearing Adolf Hitler for the very first time, him joining the Nazi Party, the SA, the SS and then the SD, Hitler's seizure of power and becoming Führer in 1933, the glory of the reborn Fatherland, his life-changing experiences in the Second World War, his rise through the SS ranks to become an SS-Gruppenführer, and his involvement in the Endlösung.



Throughout this tale we also see the human side of this SS officer - a family man with his love and devotion to his wife and 4 children and the later rebuilding of his family following Germany's defeat as they escape through Switzerland and Italy to Argentina, Brazil and then finally to America to start a new life, and yet all the while still maintaining his National Socialist ideal.



Although this book is a work of fiction, it features real events and nightmares woven around key events in World history of the time, all told through the words of a member of the SS elite.



“They Were Only Jews”: The Life and Times of SS-Gruppenführer Franz von Scheidegger is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 324 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1800941168

Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.0 x 22.9 cm



Amazon Kindle eBook: B08W9S8KGL

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TWOJ

Published by Michael Terence Publishing



About the Author

Roland DeCarra was born in Epsom, Surrey, England.

After leaving school he worked as a draughtsman for various engineering establishments, Government agencies and the Metropolitan Police (London).

He currently lives in Dorking, Surrey, England.



Other Titles by Roland Decarra

I Want (2016)

I Want More (2018)

I Want Everything (2019)



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

