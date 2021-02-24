Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Reinecke Conspiracy" by Terence James

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Reinecke Conspiracy," a thriller by Terence James.

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 24, 2021



In the May of 1945, a small three-year-old boy waits in a cold room in a clinic in southern Germany for his father. Meanwhile two men from opposing sides cling to life from the wounds they received in the dying days of the war in Europe. A thousand miles away a dark secret is being revisited to prevent a savage loss of life.



In the modern day, Erich Barton finds himself at the centre of an investigation into the brutal murder of one of the central players in the aftermath of the shocking Reinecke affair. The clock is ticking as a megalomaniac madman schemes to avenge the past by bringing a sadistic retribution upon the heads of all involved. The spectre of evil has arisen again. The race is on to prevent the replay of a historical event with horrific consequences for all the players concerned in the final stunning outcome. The chilling nail biting sequel to The Reinecke Diary.



This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (264 pages)

Dimensions 15.2 x 1.7 x 22.9 cm

ISBN-13 978-1800941229

Kindle eBook ASIN B08WNPVP34

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TRC

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About the Author

Terence James is a retired lecturer in the social sciences and history.



He a graduate with an MSc in Psychology having spent his professional life working in the field of mental health before returning to writing and the academic world.



A father and grandfather, Terence serves as local councillor and lives with his wife Patricia, a fellow councillor, at their home in North Wales.



Other Books by Terence James

The Reinecke Diary:

Paperback (322 pages)

Dimensions 15.2 x 2.0 x 22.9 cm

ISBN-13 9781800940499

Kindle eBook ASIN B08L46NLSS

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TRD



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

