Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Reinecke Conspiracy" by Terence James

In the May of 1945, a small three-year-old boy waits in a cold room in a clinic in southern Germany for his father. Meanwhile two men from opposing sides cling to life from the wounds they received in the dying days of the war in Europe. A thousand miles away a dark secret is being revisited to prevent a savage loss of life.
In the modern day, Erich Barton finds himself at the centre of an investigation into the brutal murder of one of the central players in the aftermath of the shocking Reinecke affair. The clock is ticking as a megalomaniac madman schemes to avenge the past by bringing a sadistic retribution upon the heads of all involved. The spectre of evil has arisen again. The race is on to prevent the replay of a historical event with horrific consequences for all the players concerned in the final stunning outcome. The chilling nail biting sequel to The Reinecke Diary.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (264 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.7 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 978-1800941229
Kindle eBook ASIN B08WNPVP34
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TRC
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Terence James is a retired lecturer in the social sciences and history.
He a graduate with an MSc in Psychology having spent his professional life working in the field of mental health before returning to writing and the academic world.
A father and grandfather, Terence serves as local councillor and lives with his wife Patricia, a fellow councillor, at their home in North Wales.
Other Books by Terence James
The Reinecke Diary:
Paperback (322 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 2.0 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800940499
Kindle eBook ASIN B08L46NLSS
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TRD
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
