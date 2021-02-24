Cisdem Video Converter 6.4.1 Adds Support for iPhone 12 and Optimizes UI

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cisdem Press Release

Cisdem, established in 2009, is a software company focusing on utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools. To meet users’ demands, the company has set up a customer support center for solving and replying to questions. To know what’s popular on Cisdem, please view https://www.cisdem.com/. Chicago, IL, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cisdem announced the release of Video Converter 6.4.1 for Mac. It optimized the UI, added support for iPhone 12, and fixed some bugs for video downloading and DVD ripping.Cisdem Video Converter is a premium program that lets users convert video/audio files as well as DVDs to any common format, like AVI, MP4, MPG, MPEG, VOB, MOV, WMV, MP4 HEVC Video, MP4 HD Video, etc. It also comes with pre-configured profiles to choose from, including iPhone 12. Plus, the software supports over 1000 sites for video downloading and harbors some editing features to cater to basic needs.“In addition to adding new formats, the DVD ripping feature of Cisdem Video Converter is also greatly enhanced and improved,” said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. “It has branched out a new interface dedicated to handling DVD ripping. The speed is faster than before. Just drag the DVD into the interface, it will automatically start to recognize, and the main video will be marked.”What’s New in Version 6.4.1?* UI Optimization, DVD Rip separated as an individual module.* Fix the incompletely ripping issue.* Fix twist issue of video while changing the resolution.* Update download component and fix download failure issue.* Fix display issue of download time.* Recognize and mark the main video.* Add format of iPhone 12 series.* Fix some minor bugs.Highlighted Features1. Work on all popular video formatsIt offers extensive video and audio file format support. Users can batch convert multiple files to compatible with Android (Huawei/Nokia/Samsung/etc.), Apple devices (iPhone/iPad/Apple TV/ iTunes), PS3, Surface, and so on.2. Digitalize DVDRip from a DVD (DRM protected DVD included) without losing quality if users wish to have a backup copy of it.3. Personalize mediaThe built-in video editor offers essential video editing features - Merge, rotate, trim, crop, brightness, contrast, put special effects, add subtitle/watermark, etc.4. Set up the conversion parametersIt helps users customize output media files by changing codec, resolution, bitrate, frame rate, etc.5. Download any movie and audio musicThe app is able to download online SD, HD, 4K, or 8K videos from 1000+ video sharing sites, such as YouTube, Facebook, Vevo, Dailymotion, Hulu, LiveLeak, SoundCloud, etc.Price and AvailabilityCisdem Video Converter for Mac 6.4.1 is available to be downloaded and purchased from https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-mac.html. Users can get a lifetime license with $49.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. The free trial is available for download at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.dmg.About CisdemCisdem, established in 2009, is a software company focusing on utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools. To meet users’ demands, the company has set up a customer support center for solving and replying to questions. To know what’s popular on Cisdem, please view https://www.cisdem.com/. Contact Information Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



