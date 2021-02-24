TIS Kicks Off New Year in the US with Key New Hire, New Funding and New Business

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH Press Release

Treasury Intelligence Solutions Inc, a leading cloud platform vendor for corporate payments, announced today that it has appointed Chris Calhoun as CEO, Americas, as part of its commitment to its strategic focus on the US market.

Cambridge, MA, February 24, 2021 --



"We are very excited to have Chris join the Executive Team as CEO, Americas," said Masing. "Chris' extensive fintech experience, business development success, and strong leadership background make him an ideal candidate to spearhead our growth efforts in the US. On behalf of the Board and the rest of the Executive Team, we look forward to working with him on building upon our success in the US.”



"Given the solid base TIS has built in the US and our proven product-market fit evidenced by our blue-chip global client base, I am confident we will build our US business into the largest market for TIS," said Calhoun. "I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and the rest of the highly skilled teams in the US and Europe to realize this goal."



Mr. Calhoun’s appointment marks the latest in a series of important milestones for TIS. Last month, TIS closed its largest contract to date in the US. Additionally, its US financial sponsor, Aquiline Technology Growth, recently increased its investment in the company.



"Given its continued momentum in the US, TIS has full support from Aquiline and the Board to execute on its aggressive US growth plans," said Mike Cichowski, member of TIS Board of Directors who leads Growth Equity Investing at Aquiline Technology Growth.



About Chris Calhoun

Chris is an accomplished CEO, board director, and angel investor with over 25 years of executive management and governance experience in the FinTech vertical. He has held key roles in both public and private companies with significant experience in VC and private equity-backed businesses. Chris was most recently Chairman and CEO of Scivantage, a leading provider of enterprise wealth management and tax solutions to banks and brokerages. Scivantage was successfully exited in 2020 when it was acquired by Refinitiv. From 2000 to 2020, Chris held various leadership roles at GAIN Capital (NYSE: GCAP), a global leader in online retail trading, including Chief Operating Officer, Board Director, and Risk Committee Chair. GAIN was acquired by StoneX (NASDAQ: SNEX) in 2020. Early in his career, Chris held the position of Chief Operating Officer of FNX Limited, a provider of trading and risk management solutions to money center banks. FNX was successfully exited and ultimately acquired by SunGard/FIS. More on: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cwcalhoun/



About TIS

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions) is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of “Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” for 2019 and 2020. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution is successfully being used by many of the world’s leading companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Imperial Logistics, ManpowerGroup, and Tyson Foods. For more information on TIS, visit: https://www.tis.biz



About Aquiline Technology Growth

Chris Calhoun

+1 (857) 301-6249



https://www.tis.biz



