

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Systweak Software Press Release

Receive press releases from Systweak Software: By Email RSS Feeds: Systweak Software Introduces “Advanced Uninstall Manager” for Mac

Advanced Uninstall Manager removes unwanted apps & disable login items on Mac.

Jaipur, India, February 24, 2021 --(



Using the tool, one can easily find and delete multiple applications along with associated files to recover storage space on Mac. Additionally, it helps users to disable login items as well to optimize overall performance and speed up day-to-day operations.



Some significant highlights of Advanced Uninstall Manager includes:

● Drag & Drop to easily uninstall one or multiple programs.

● Smart Detection gathers app-related info and shows it in results.

● Rapid & thorough scan to list software & its associated files.

● Smart Notifications that help you keep a track of favorite apps & notify for the restriction.

● Maintain "Favourite Apps" list with the programs you don’t wish to uninstall.

● Review History to know all about the software that were uninstalled previously.

● Recover tons of storage space in no time for saving other valuable stuff.



“With the sole aim to optimize Mac’s performance and speed up daily operations, we’ve launched a dedicated utility, Advanced Uninstall Manager. The tool will help you find large, old, unwanted applications that you no longer use but are occupying precious storage space. Moreover, it cleanses your system deeply, so that no associated files, residues or login items can pile up on your hard drive & make the computer sluggish,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder & CEO, Systweak Software.



“Firstly, it’s faster and easier than manually searching for the app(s), its related folders and then dragging into the Trash. Advanced Uninstall Manager gives users the opportunity to save their time and efforts while looking for unnecessary programs & login items. The utility helps you to quickly drag & drop apps in batch & uninstall all of them in a click, so that you can save GBs of storage in no time,” added, Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.



To know more about Advanced Uninstall Manager, check out the link below:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/advanced-uninstall-manager/id1554279967



About The Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Jaipur, India, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Systweak Software, makers of quality programs and applications for major operating systems, have lately launched a Mac Optimization utility “Advanced Uninstall Manager” on the App Store.Using the tool, one can easily find and delete multiple applications along with associated files to recover storage space on Mac. Additionally, it helps users to disable login items as well to optimize overall performance and speed up day-to-day operations.Some significant highlights of Advanced Uninstall Manager includes:● Drag & Drop to easily uninstall one or multiple programs.● Smart Detection gathers app-related info and shows it in results.● Rapid & thorough scan to list software & its associated files.● Smart Notifications that help you keep a track of favorite apps & notify for the restriction.● Maintain "Favourite Apps" list with the programs you don’t wish to uninstall.● Review History to know all about the software that were uninstalled previously.● Recover tons of storage space in no time for saving other valuable stuff.“With the sole aim to optimize Mac’s performance and speed up daily operations, we’ve launched a dedicated utility, Advanced Uninstall Manager. The tool will help you find large, old, unwanted applications that you no longer use but are occupying precious storage space. Moreover, it cleanses your system deeply, so that no associated files, residues or login items can pile up on your hard drive & make the computer sluggish,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder & CEO, Systweak Software.“Firstly, it’s faster and easier than manually searching for the app(s), its related folders and then dragging into the Trash. Advanced Uninstall Manager gives users the opportunity to save their time and efforts while looking for unnecessary programs & login items. The utility helps you to quickly drag & drop apps in batch & uninstall all of them in a click, so that you can save GBs of storage in no time,” added, Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.To know more about Advanced Uninstall Manager, check out the link below:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/advanced-uninstall-manager/id1554279967About The Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Contact Information Systweak Software

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



Click here to view the company profile of Systweak Software

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Systweak Software