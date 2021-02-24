Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Keynote Address from Irish Water and VA SYD at Smart Water Systems Conference 2021

SMi Reports: keynote sessions not to be missed at Smart Water Systems virtual conference 2021.

London, United Kingdom, February 24, 2021 --(



For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom5



Keynote Address from Irish Water & VA SYD:



Methods used to Manage Leakage In The Irish Water Network

• Irish Water journey from 2014 to now

• Leakage program approach

• Leakage program progress

• Leveraging innovation to deliver success

David Lonergan, National Leakage Manager, Irish Water



The implementation of smart meters and data collection methods to create an innovative and smart infrastructure to meet the demands of the future

• Smart meters

• IoT – LoRaWAN, experiences of the IoT-sensors so far and what we want to measure in the future

• Data collection

• Data security, IoT-implementation were everything is on-prem and nothing in the cloud (Internal policy’s to not use any cloudsolutions due to security)

• Data analytics, AI software to detect leaks

Victor Pelin, Development Engineer and Simon Granath, Development Engineer, VA SYD



Register your place at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom5



Sponsored by Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, Kamstrup, DHi Group, Polypipe & Innovyze



For sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk



For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:



Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Smart Water Systems 2021 conference this year will host experts from the industry who will provide detailed analysis of how Data Analytics from Artificial Intelligent software can lead to more efficient leakage detection and management, also how digital technology can help reduce operational expenditure in the water sector.For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom5Keynote Address from Irish Water & VA SYD:Methods used to Manage Leakage In The Irish Water Network• Irish Water journey from 2014 to now• Leakage program approach• Leakage program progress• Leveraging innovation to deliver successDavid Lonergan, National Leakage Manager, Irish WaterThe implementation of smart meters and data collection methods to create an innovative and smart infrastructure to meet the demands of the future• Smart meters• IoT – LoRaWAN, experiences of the IoT-sensors so far and what we want to measure in the future• Data collection• Data security, IoT-implementation were everything is on-prem and nothing in the cloud (Internal policy’s to not use any cloudsolutions due to security)• Data analytics, AI software to detect leaksVictor Pelin, Development Engineer and Simon Granath, Development Engineer, VA SYDRegister your place at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom5Sponsored by Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, Kamstrup, DHi Group, Polypipe & InnovyzeFor sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom5



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group