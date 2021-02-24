NewTek Hermetically-Sealed LVDTs Serve as OEM Replacements for Steam Turbine Systems; Available for Quick Shipment

Press Releases NewTek Sensor Solutions Press Release

NewTek HAR Series of Hermetically-Sealed Linear Position Sensors provide critical position measurement in the monitoring and control of steam turbine valves in power plants.

Pennsauken, NJ, February 24, 2021 --(



Gas turbines use various valves (control, gate, transfer, bleed) for different operations. Using position feedback on valves from the HAR LVDT Position Sensors, operators can ensure they are opened and closed according to control schemes for more efficient plant operations. Just a 2% increase in efficiency can translate into millions of dollars in savings annually.



Well-established for measuring the position of steam turbine valves, the HAR Series of Displacement Sensors are reliable and resilient in harsh environments, offering highly accurate feedback with long life. Hermetically-sealed to IP-68, these LVDT Position Sensors can withstand high shock and vibration while operating over a wide operating temperature range of -65°F to 400°F. A right-angle configuration stops debris from accumulating inside the sensor body. Units are available in measurement ranges from ± 0.05 to ± 10 inches.



As AC-operating sensors, the electronics of the HAR LVDTs are separated from the core, enabling operation in the harsher environments of turbine control systems where other sensors fail. A remotely-located NewTek LVDT Signal Conditioner provides the AC excitation while retrieving the sensor’s unconditioned position output for conversion into an analog or digital output communicated to a control system.



Mike Marciante

856-406-6877



www.newteksensors.com



