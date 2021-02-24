Wintersteiger Partners with Head USA, Creates Working Showroom in Colorado

Press Releases Wintersteiger Press Release

Salt Lake City, UT, February 24, 2021 --(



“We count on Wintersteiger in our Austrian race department and wanted to replicate that quality here in Boulder,” notes Jon Rucker, president of Head/Tyrolia, USA. "The Scout we now use is a fantastic machine. Yes, it has increased our efficiency, but more importantly for our purposes, it consistently produces top-notch tunes. Our focus is less on quantity and more on quality, which the Scout has delivered perfectly."



In addition to the Scout, the Head service facility has been equipped with Wintersteiger Easystore racking, a Wax Future, Speedbrush, and Safetronic binding tester – all of which are crucial tools for ski shops looking to achieve ski service consistency, ease, and success.



Wintersteiger continues to improve accessibility to education for customers throughout North America by providing industry-leading educational programming. According to Stan Woliner, Director of Sales for Wintersteiger, “The challenges of Covid and the lack of trade show venues caused us to rethink the way we do business. Finding regional industry partners like Head allows us to connect directly with the market that uses our products.”



The space in Boulder will serve as a working space and showroom and will allow Wintersteiger and Head partners in the Rocky Mountain region easy access to machinery training, product demonstrations, and other educational events.



