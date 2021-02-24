Bookstore Launches New Mobile Website for Audio Book Listeners

Press Releases Talking Books Plus Press Release

Talking Books Plus Bookstore has updated its audio book rental website www.TalkingBooksPlus.com to now be mobile friendly.

TalkingBooksPlus.com, is a one-stop destination for all your audio book needs. Their catalog features over 10,000 audio books available for rent. Listeners of audio books on CD and cassettes have been renting audio books through Talking Books Plus Bookstore retail location in Colorado and from their website since 2005.



The new mobile website allows users to:

- Sign-Up for Unlimited Audio Book Rental Plans

- Add and delete books to their membership accounts

- Purchase used audio and paper books at 50% off the retail price.



All this can be done now through a persons smart phone. This allows new members as well as current members the ability to be connected to Talking Books Plus Bookstore wherever they are and whenever they want.



Along with the new mobile site, their new website has been updated with extra security measures for better password protection and payment processing. It is now also easy to navigate the website for choosing audio books to listen to as well as account management. Lastly, the Used Books For Sale section is now being handled through WooCommerce for better inventory control and payment processing.



Don Huck

303-969-8848



talkingbooksplus.com



