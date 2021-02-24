Press Releases New York Merchant Capital Press Release

Receive press releases from New York Merchant Capital: By Email RSS Feeds: NY Merchant Capital Now Fully Operational in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore, February 24, 2021 --(



CEO, Christopher Stewart released the following statement, "As you know the reasoning behind the expansion was so we could be closer to future projects and position ourselves in the international hub of Singapore. As much as we would have liked to get this done much faster with obvious restrictions right now around the world some elements were somewhat delayed. The good news now is that NY Merchant Capital is fully operational in Singapore now and have made the switch completely, this means NY Merchant clients will all now be serviced from the Singapore office in all areas of what NY Merchant Capital offer. This is an exciting time and NY Merchant Capital promise to uphold the high level of service we have become known for." Singapore, Singapore, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- NY Merchant Capital moved their operations from the NY Capital Group office in Japan to Singapore back in September 2020 and have spent the last five months making the switch.CEO, Christopher Stewart released the following statement, "As you know the reasoning behind the expansion was so we could be closer to future projects and position ourselves in the international hub of Singapore. As much as we would have liked to get this done much faster with obvious restrictions right now around the world some elements were somewhat delayed. The good news now is that NY Merchant Capital is fully operational in Singapore now and have made the switch completely, this means NY Merchant clients will all now be serviced from the Singapore office in all areas of what NY Merchant Capital offer. This is an exciting time and NY Merchant Capital promise to uphold the high level of service we have become known for." Contact Information New York Merchant Capital

Thomas Perry

+639163111466



nymerchantcapital.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New York Merchant Capital