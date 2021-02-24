PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
New York Merchant Capital

Press Release

Receive press releases from New York Merchant Capital: By Email RSS Feeds:

NY Merchant Capital Now Fully Operational in Singapore


Singapore, Singapore, February 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NY Merchant Capital moved their operations from the NY Capital Group office in Japan to Singapore back in September 2020 and have spent the last five months making the switch.

CEO, Christopher Stewart released the following statement, "As you know the reasoning behind the expansion was so we could be closer to future projects and position ourselves in the international hub of Singapore. As much as we would have liked to get this done much faster with obvious restrictions right now around the world some elements were somewhat delayed. The good news now is that NY Merchant Capital is fully operational in Singapore now and have made the switch completely, this means NY Merchant clients will all now be serviced from the Singapore office in all areas of what NY Merchant Capital offer. This is an exciting time and NY Merchant Capital promise to uphold the high level of service we have become known for."
Contact Information
New York Merchant Capital
Thomas Perry
+639163111466
Contact
nymerchantcapital.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New York Merchant Capital
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help