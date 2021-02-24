Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

Receive press releases from Silva Construction: By Email RSS Feeds: California Construction Company Explains Benefits of Kitchen Remodeling for a Home

Kitchen Remodeling A Great Place to Start for Adding Home Value.

San Pedro, CA, February 24, 2021 --(



According to data from the industry, Silva Construction found that kitchen remodeling can be a relatively inexpensive target for home remodeling, and that it usually yields good ROI. Depending on the scale of the project and whether it was professionally done or DIY, kitchen remodeling projects can add property value to a home, and the ROI on these projects can go as high as 80%, depending on where the home is located. The company added that it is recommended for homeowners to get a professional appraisal for larger projects.



Dave Silva, owner of Silva Construction, stated: “Remodeling is a very effective means of increasing the property value of a home, in addition to the immediate increase in the quality of living. But sometimes homeowners want to get started with home remodeling but don’t know where to start. The kitchen is an excellent place to start. Minor and major remodeling projects in a kitchen all have very good results increasing the property value of a home. Such projects don’t have to take long and they do a lot to help a house be a better place to live. So we recommend the kitchen as an excellent place to start in remodeling a home!”



Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. San Pedro, CA, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Silva Construction (https://silvaconstruction.com), a construction and remodeling company in Southern California, has issued a statement to homeowners in California on the benefits of investing in kitchen remodeling. According to the company, kitchen remodeling is a key method of increasing the property value of a home. Silva Construction has over 40 years of experience with home remodeling and construction, as well as commercial construction projects, including work on renovating and remodeling kitchens.According to data from the industry, Silva Construction found that kitchen remodeling can be a relatively inexpensive target for home remodeling, and that it usually yields good ROI. Depending on the scale of the project and whether it was professionally done or DIY, kitchen remodeling projects can add property value to a home, and the ROI on these projects can go as high as 80%, depending on where the home is located. The company added that it is recommended for homeowners to get a professional appraisal for larger projects.Dave Silva, owner of Silva Construction, stated: “Remodeling is a very effective means of increasing the property value of a home, in addition to the immediate increase in the quality of living. But sometimes homeowners want to get started with home remodeling but don’t know where to start. The kitchen is an excellent place to start. Minor and major remodeling projects in a kitchen all have very good results increasing the property value of a home. Such projects don’t have to take long and they do a lot to help a house be a better place to live. So we recommend the kitchen as an excellent place to start in remodeling a home!”Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. Contact Information Silva Construction

Dave Silva

661-441-2429



www.silvaconstruction.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Silva Construction