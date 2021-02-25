A New Plan Hits the Trucker Scene as a Result of Some of the Most Tragic Accidents of All Times

Press Releases WannaFleet USA Press Release

Frisco, TX, February 25, 2021 --(



The CLPM is a prepaid legal membership that CDL holders may enter for a $125 enrollment and $50 per month membership fee. Your membership provides you access to a nationwide network of CDL traffic lawyers who will take your case with no additional out of pocket expenses to the members of the plan.



“In light of the horrendous tragedy we all saw on social media and the local news in Fort Worth. The tragic drop in temperatures caused black ice on the roadway was caused by Winter Storm Uri and was the catalyst for a 106 vehicle accident, where 6 people died and over 70 people went to the hospital with injuries. We know the commercial trucks must carry almost 10-20 times the insurance coverage of a normal personal vehicle and lawyers are looking for the next big truck to sue. This is why we developed this plan,” says Brittney Wannamaker, General Partner of WannaFleet USA.



WannaFleet USA hsa a growing online presence based on its myriad of services. “Truckers, CDL holders and small fleets are encouraged to join the CLPM before something happens, because if you enroll today, it does not cover an accident from yesterday,” added Brittney Wannamaker.



Contact Information WannaFleet USA

Jasmine Phillips

972-767-9141

wannafleet.com

ext. 203

Jasmine Phillips

972-767-9141



wannafleet.com

ext. 203



