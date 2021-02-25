PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
A New Plan Hits the Trucker Scene as a Result of Some of the Most Tragic Accidents of All Times


WannaFleet USA opens new plan to truckers nationwide that can may change the way truckers are pursued by attorneys.

Frisco, TX, February 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- WannaFleet USA today announces a new nationwide program for truckers who are constantly the target of lawsuits. The new program is called the CDL Legal Plan Membership or CLPM.

The CLPM is a prepaid legal membership that CDL holders may enter for a $125 enrollment and $50 per month membership fee. Your membership provides you access to a nationwide network of CDL traffic lawyers who will take your case with no additional out of pocket expenses to the members of the plan.

“In light of the horrendous tragedy we all saw on social media and the local news in Fort Worth. The tragic drop in temperatures caused black ice on the roadway was caused by Winter Storm Uri and was the catalyst for a 106 vehicle accident, where 6 people died and over 70 people went to the hospital with injuries. We know the commercial trucks must carry almost 10-20 times the insurance coverage of a normal personal vehicle and lawyers are looking for the next big truck to sue. This is why we developed this plan,” says Brittney Wannamaker, General Partner of WannaFleet USA.

WannaFleet USA hsa a growing online presence based on its myriad of services. “Truckers, CDL holders and small fleets are encouraged to join the CLPM before something happens, because if you enroll today, it does not cover an accident from yesterday,” added Brittney Wannamaker.

WannaFleet USA also does Independent Dispatching, Invoice Factoring, Electronic Log Devices and Hours of Service compliance, and a Drug and Alcohol Consortium. For more information call 972-767-9141.
Contact Information
WannaFleet USA
Jasmine Phillips
972-767-9141
Contact
wannafleet.com
ext. 203

