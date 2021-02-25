Press Releases ImpactQA Press Release

Receive press releases from ImpactQA: By Email RSS Feeds: Software Testing News: ImpactQA is Among the Leading Testing Providers 2021

The Software Testing News platform has published a 2021 list of the key software testing industry players with ImpactQA at the helm.

New York, NY, February 25, 2021 --(



The "Software Testing News" attracted more than 30000+ tech leaders from small to giant companies recognizing the most competitive and innovative testing leaders. ImpactQA was ranked among other leaders for vigorous growth by approximately 60% both in services and revenue delivery. This achievement became possible owing to major changes undertaken by the management team in 2011. Most importantly, ImpactQA fine-tuned its services to ensure it qualifies for today’s market requirements and resolves clients’ requirements while delivering quality, speed & performance.



CEO at ImpactQA, Jyoti Prasad Bhatt, said the following:



“This is an amazing achievement for us, and each ImpactQA team member ultimately deserves this honor. We have been delivering quality for this major leap since 2011, and today we truly reap the fruits. ImpactQA has earned an international reputation for delivering unmatched software testing services with our quality, performance, deep domain knowledge, and client-oriented approach. We help our clients on the most challenging, large-scale projects and will continue to reinforce our key domain areas, such as test automation, performance testing, mobile application testing, security testing, DevOps, and more.”



In 2020, ImpactQA’s team was highly praised according to client evaluation criteria and became a member of the five-star rating on GoodFirms, Clutch and Gartner Peer Insights.



About Software Testing News



"Software Testing News" recognize outstanding key players in the QA testing industry. Learn more about the leading software testing providers at https://www.softwaretestingnews.co.uk/leading-providers/impactqa/. The website held many awards such as The European Software Testing Awards, North American Software Testing Awards, Test Magazine and also talks about latest news, trends and events in the software testing and QA community. New York, NY, February 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ImpactQA, a renowned global software testing company in providing full-cycle quality assurance services, has topped a “Leading Software Testing Providers” list issued by an industry-specific British resource to provide an unbiased look at QA market leaders.The "Software Testing News" attracted more than 30000+ tech leaders from small to giant companies recognizing the most competitive and innovative testing leaders. ImpactQA was ranked among other leaders for vigorous growth by approximately 60% both in services and revenue delivery. This achievement became possible owing to major changes undertaken by the management team in 2011. Most importantly, ImpactQA fine-tuned its services to ensure it qualifies for today’s market requirements and resolves clients’ requirements while delivering quality, speed & performance.CEO at ImpactQA, Jyoti Prasad Bhatt, said the following:“This is an amazing achievement for us, and each ImpactQA team member ultimately deserves this honor. We have been delivering quality for this major leap since 2011, and today we truly reap the fruits. ImpactQA has earned an international reputation for delivering unmatched software testing services with our quality, performance, deep domain knowledge, and client-oriented approach. We help our clients on the most challenging, large-scale projects and will continue to reinforce our key domain areas, such as test automation, performance testing, mobile application testing, security testing, DevOps, and more.”In 2020, ImpactQA’s team was highly praised according to client evaluation criteria and became a member of the five-star rating on GoodFirms, Clutch and Gartner Peer Insights.About Software Testing News"Software Testing News" recognize outstanding key players in the QA testing industry. Learn more about the leading software testing providers at https://www.softwaretestingnews.co.uk/leading-providers/impactqa/. The website held many awards such as The European Software Testing Awards, North American Software Testing Awards, Test Magazine and also talks about latest news, trends and events in the software testing and QA community. Contact Information ImpactQA

Sana Ansari

(646) 452-8739



https://www.impactqa.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ImpactQA