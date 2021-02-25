Systweak Software Introduces WhatsApp Locker for Business Users



A Hassle-Free Application to Secure Your Confidential Business WhatsApp Chats.

It’s sister app "Locker for Whats Chat App" has already been available for over 3 years and now the same security features can also be availed by WhatsApp Business users. The newly launched Locker for WhatsB Chat App has following highlights:



● Interactive UI with clearly labelled buttons for seamless navigation & use.

● Lock & protect individual messages or entire App with 4-Digit PIN and Fingerprint

● Requires least system resources & space.

● Does not drain the phone’s battery.

● Minimum permissions required.

● Free of cost WhatsApp For Business locker.



“Even though WhatsApp encrypts all chats by default, your confidential conversations are something you need to keep double-secured. We feel user’s need “for additional security for protecting business accounts” on WhatsApp Business. With that in mind, our proactive team decided to launch an app that provides strong data protection specifically for business users. Using the app, people can lock personal, legal and work-related individual and group chats without any hassles,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software.



“Seeing the overwhelming response for our Locker For Whats Chat App, we have launched a dedicated utility for WhatsApp Business users as well. The app is built with strong encryption techniques to help individuals secure their confidential chats with 4-Digit Passcode. Not only this, the app conveniently adds an extra layer of security to the entire application, so that it can be only accessed by you and no one else,” further added by Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software.



To know more about this security application, check out the link below:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforwhatsapp.w4b



About the Company:

About the Company:

With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Systweak Software the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. The high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives Systweak Software a leg up in the dynamic environment. Systweak believes in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide. Contact Information Systweak Software

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



