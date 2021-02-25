Private Placement Markets Launches Its “PPM Life Insurance Company Backed Commercial Mortgage Loan” Programs

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets today announced that the Firm has just began offering its “PPM Life Insurance Company Backed Commercial Mortgage Loan Programs.”

Steve Muehler stated, “Life Insurance Company Commercial Mortgages have long been the best option for commercial real estate loans if you are a borrower looking for a very long-term loan with low rates. Even when compared to our CMBS Loans in the market today, Life Insurance Companies often offer the best rates. As we have grown over the past few years, we have established some of the strongest relationships with some of the largest Life Insurance Company’s in the United States & Canada, and that is more than just on an originator / lender standpoint, we have more synergies than that of just a one-way relationship, and this leads to a better end product for our borrowers seeking that lowest rate and best terms... If we are in a ‘race to the bottom’ for the best terms and rate on a commercial mortgage loan, we cannot be beaten. I will eat the paper the application is printed on if we are beaten on our CMBS and now Life Insurance Company products, I am that serious.”



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



