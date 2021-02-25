Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Martello Press Release

Martello iQ Wins Top Marks in TechGenix Product Review

Microsoft MVP Brien Posey highlights the product’s ability to reduce the complexity of monitoring multiple Azure subscriptions and hybrid cloud resources.

New York, NY, February 25, 2021



“Rather than simply building a third-party monitoring tool as so many other vendors have done, Martello has created a tool that not only imports the data produced by all of your existing monitoring tools, but performs root cause analysis to increase the availability of critical IT services,” said Brien Posey. “Multitenancy in iQ is especially valuable, allowing IT teams to monitor multi-cloud environments such as multiple Azure subscriptions. Though multitenancy is becoming increasingly common, relatively few IT tools currently support it, so this is an important differentiator for Martello iQ.”



TechGenix, which provides content and reviews to millions of IT professionals globally, published the ‘gold star’ review this month, highlighting the tool’s unique value to enterprise IT professionals. The review cited several factors in determining the Martello iQ product’s score, including the dozens of integrations it supports, ingesting data from all of the disparate tools that an enterprise class organization is likely to be using. The solution’s multitenancy is another critical capability highlighted by Posey, allowing IT teams to monitor multi-cloud environments such as multiple Azure subscriptions. The Martello iQ software’s ability to not only ingest but also perform root cause analysis dramatically reduces the time required to solve problems, by reducing the complexity that is inherent in monitoring hybrid cloud resources. This can help organizations increase the availability of critical IT services.



Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) in the Netherlands uses iQ:“Martello’s solutions have grown with us and helped us manage our multi domain and hybrid cloud environment more effectively,” said Willem Bouwman, IT Specialist, SQL Database and Monitoring Engineer in the Information Technology and Digital Innovation department of Leiden University Medical Center. Read the Leiden University Medical Center Case Study.



About Martello



Martello Technologies (TSXV: MTLO) provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company’s products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello’s software products include Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring, unified communications performance analytics, and IT service analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com



Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation’s control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation’s filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.



Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contacts:

Tracy King

VP Marketing

tking@martellotech.com

