Histria Books Announces the Release of "The Knights of the Golden Circle in Texas" by Randolph W. Farmer

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "The Knights of the Golden Circle in Texas" by Randolph W. Farmer. The book is published by Vita Histria, an academic imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding scholarly works in a variety of fields.

"The Knights of the Golden Circle" (KGC) played a major role in starting the Civil War in the United States. Although intended to remain a secret organization of conspirators, it is perhaps the most well-documented conspiracy in United States history. The goal of the KGC was the creation of a new society separate from the United States dedicated to the preservation and expansion of slavery into Latin America.

The KGC existed in almost every state in the Union, but nowhere was it as powerful and successful as it was in Texas. Several governors, many senators and military leaders were members, having taken an oath to support the organization and their fellow members. Most of the documents generated by the KGC were destroyed after the war ended as its members feared execution for treason.

Not everything was destroyed, though. "The Knights of the Golden Circle in Texas" relies on documents created by the organization and its members that have not previously been used by researchers. Many members of this organization remained in positions of authority in state affairs after the abolition of slavery. This book goes far beyond previous published work in establishing the identities of the members of this organization who promoted and encouraged the most disastrous war in American history.

Randolph W. Farmer is a native Texan from a family whose ancestors first came to Texas as early as 1817 when it was still a Spanish possession. He is the author of two previously published books on Texas history.

"The Knights of the Golden Circle in Texas" 364 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-087-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers.

