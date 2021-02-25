Pulte Homes Debuts New Community in Fayetteville GA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release

National Homebuilder Raises the Curtain on Brighton with a Series of Single-Family Floor Plans Featuring Side-Entry Garages on Spacious Home Sites Near Fayette Pavilion, I-85 and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Atlanta, GA, February 25, 2021 --(



“We had roughly 700 people on the VIP interest list for this community – bringing new meaning to the phrase ‘highly anticipated,’” said Pablo Rivas, Georgia Division Vice President of Sales for Pulte Homes. “Representative of a community that’s a great fit for families at every stage of life, Brighton holds loads of appeal – from its location in one of Fayette County’s most sought-after school districts to the generous size of our homesites. Its placement along Highway 92 makes it convenient to I-85 and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but it feels like it’s a world away from the noise and hustle bustle of Atlanta’s city streets. Even though it has that air of being ‘tucked away,’ future residents of Brighton are going to love their community’s proximity to Fayette Pavilion and Banks Crossing Shopping Center with stores such as Kroger, Publix, Kohl’s, Walmart, The Home Depot and more within 5 miles of their new home. For even more shopping and dining options, Peachtree City is only 15 minutes away.”



Rivas also pointed out that all four of the home designs offered at Brighton feature a flex space on the main level which makes the ideal place for a home office to serve the growing number of telecommuting professionals. The Dunwoody Way ranch floor plan optimizes one-level living – which is often sought-after by empty nesters but offers an optional second story. Open concepts in the main interior living spaces and a focus on outdoor living spaces on all four designs prove the perfect fit for families who love to entertain. For families with school-age children, the community is served by Fayette County Public Schools – with students attending North Fayette Elementary, Flat Rock Middle, and Sandy Creek High Schools.



A great way to get a sense of the livability of plans in Brighton, the two-story Woodward floor plan is featured in the professionally decorated model home – which is now open to the public. Located at 1148 Forrest Avenue in Fayetteville, the model home and sales office at Brighton are open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-6pm. To learn more about Pulte Homes’ newest single-family community in Fayette County, prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit the community website at www.Pulte.com/Brighton or call (678) 496-7664.



