EWEL Announces Relocation of the Sherwood Park Branch

Edmonton, Canada, February 25, 2021 --(



The new unit space is approximately 9,500 square feet with a 4,500 square foot yard, which makes it nearly three times larger than the previous location. The expansion stems from EWEL’s steady growth over the last four decades, necessitating space for increased inventory, more comfortable spaces for employees, and for more streamlined warehousing processes. The additional space will also further EWEL's expansion into the industrial market, offering a wider selection of industrial product lines and services.



Company General Manager, David Carson says: “This is EWEL's largest expansion yet and we're pumped. The large modern facility lets us offer more products and bolsters our reputation as a customer-driven electrical equipment supplier. It's also an upgrade to the office environs of our industrial sales team. With our new Park location, we're in the game 100%.”



Starting from March 1, 2021, EWEL's new address in Sherwood Park is #130, 3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park. EWEL also offers two conveniently placed locations in Edmonton: EWEL North West – 14830 124 Avenue and EWEL South – 4248 99 Street.



About EWEL

Iryna Mazepa

780.451.2311



https://ewel.ca



