Professional Education Services to Offer Nurse Aide Training in West Michigan

PES has been the dream of owner and Program Director, Dr. Kenyon, for more than a decade. And as Walt Disney so famously said, “if you can dream it, you can do it,” and Dr. Kenyon has done just that. The instructors at PES are all highly qualified nurses with at least a master’s degree, and have had specialized training in nursing education. Students can rest assured that they are getting the best possible training experience in our program.



The PES training program offers a state of the lab that fully resembles a patient room with full operational manikins, care delivery items and every type of training supplies imaginable that a student would need.



PES is now accepting new students. PES offers a two-week 75 hour day program, and a three week 77 hour night program for their students. Flexible scheduling is a must have in today’s busy world and PES recognizes this.



Payment plans, sponsorships, and scholarships are all available to all students; PES is able to meet the needs of many who may not be able to otherwise afford the training.



Dr. Amelia Kenyon

616-805-9255



www.professional-education-services.com



