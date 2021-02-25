Registration is Open for SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: The 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference will convene virtually on June 17-18, 2021 with two pre-conference interactive workshops on June 16.

San Diego, CA, February 25, 2021



This event will bring together microbiology experts to discuss novel approaches and best practices for tackling current industry contamination control challenges. Microbes such as bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses that can contaminate current and novel pharmaceutical products or therapies may stem from various sources such as raw materials and human operators, are taken into consideration.



Interested parties can register at US$399 for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and US$999 for Commercial Organisations http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr1



A significant portion of the conference will focus on contamination control strategies and facilities support/novel technologies such as a looking at a sustainable global contamination control program, cleanroom pass thru best practices and a case study executing rapid transition from clinical to commercial manufacturing and more. There will also be a regulatory session discussing objectionable organisms in non-sterile drug products and a panel discussion: "Culturing Successful Women Microbiologists."



The two-day conference is co-chaired by Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation and Geeta Singh, Sr. Pilot Plant Technical Specialist, Genentech.



Key highlights of the 2021 conference will include:



- Discussion on the guidance, regulations and case studies for objectionable organisms in non-sterile drug products from ValSource, Inc.

- Gaining an insight into changing paradigms – moving to in-process testing from Johnson & Johnson

- Examination of alternative endotoxin test methods for products exhibiting LER from Amgen

- Exploration on how to effectively scale up from clinical to commercial in three moves from Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Panel Discussion on "Culturing Successful Women Microbiologists"

- Discovering myths, mistakes, and consequences in non-viable particle monitoring from Microrite

- Learning how to build a Global Contamination Control Program with Takeda

- Virtual Conference Benefits include virtual exhibition booths packed with information, networking features to chat and share contact details with other attendees, and virtual meetings and networking socials



There will also be two half-day interactive workshops on Wednesday June 16.



Workshop A is on Data Integrity in Environmental Monitoring: Causes and Solutions, this will be led by Ziva Abraham, CEO/President, Microrite and Morgan Polen, SME, Cleanroom Contamination Control Expert, Microrite.



Workshop B is on Pharmaceutical Microbiology for Non-Microbiologists, this will be led by Dr. Ed Balkovic, Subject Matter Expert Microbiologist (retired), Contamination Control Department, Sanofi Genzyme



If you are interested in registering for SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference and to view the brochure visit http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr1



The conference is proudly sponsored by Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Microcoat, & Millipore Sigma



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast 2021

Conference: June 17 - 18, 2021

Interactive Workshop: June 16, 2021

Virtual Conference – Online Access Only



http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr1

#SMiPharmaMicroWC



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr1



