Advanced Acoustic Technology Corp. Signs New Yorker Electronics to New Distribution Deal

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, February 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Advanced Acoustic Technology Corporation (AATC), a leading manufacturer of high quality acoustic components, has teamed with New Yorker Electronics for franchise distribution of its buzzers, micro-speakers, dual speakers, microphones, receivers and more.Manufacturing acoustic components since 1996, Advanced Acoustic Technology Corporation is an audio industry production expert. The company’s devices are vital in security and surveillance, home and office appliances, industrial equipment and many other markets. Headquartered and firmly established in Taiwan, major brands like ASUS, Pegatron, Wistron, Advantech and Delta have been working with AATC for decades. In addition, customers like Fluke, AMD, Honeywell and Motorola have remained long-time customers who have trusted AATC to offer the right choice from a range of thousands of items.A QS 9000 and ISO 9001 certified industry pioneer, AATC innovates in terms of higher sound output, lower power consumption, auto and medical solutions, miniature design and smart application solutions. In its endeavor to expand into North American markets, AATC has tagged New Yorker Electronics, an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified global source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors.“North America is a potential market that we focus on expanding, and we are delighted to have New Yorker Electronics as our valued business partner in the States,” said Andy Hsu, General Manager of AATC. “Our team will continue to offer full support to New Yorker in terms of sales, marketing and engineering.”Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics, said, "This partnership with Advanced Acoustic Technology is a major addition to our portfolio of audio component products. Our customers will benefit from the high quality precision of AATC that much of the world has already come to know. Our established distribution resources will ensure a full coverage of AATC throughout New Yorker's entire distribution network."Because the evaluation of quality acoustic components is both objective and subjective, AATC, through New Yorker Electronics, invites customers to test audio performances by equipment and by ear. As components are driven by audio signals input by customers’ circuit, AATC advises on schematic design to ensure optimized performance. AATC also suggests mechanical design of the final product, for instance as the resonant chamber will affect audio performance as well.As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of AATC Indicators, Transducers, Sirens, Piezo Plates, Speakers, Receivers, Microphones and Integrated Circuits (IC).About New Yorker ElectronicsNew Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



