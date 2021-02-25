Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds: MTS' Zack Landry Releases New Gospel Single "Hold On"

The Vacherie, Louisiana native will release new single with MTS, “Hold On” on March 12, 2021. Pre-sale starts on February 26.

New Orleans, LA, February 25, 2021 --(



In 2005, Zack’s family’s faith was tried and tested when Hurricane Katrina displaced them from their home. Times were hard but Zack’s faith grew stronger. Through this adversity, Zack wrote several songs, “Lord, We Say Thank You” and “I Realize.” ​Zack has had the pleasure of singing these songs with a group of his friends, Phaze.



Formed in 2008, Zack and Phaze recorded a 2015 album, “Come On, Praise Him.” They have performed at the New Orleans Jazzfest on the Gospel Stage, as well as the New Orleans Chapter of Gospel Music Workshop of America. Zack has also performed with various artists, including Pastor Donnie McClurkin, who encouraged Zack to “Set a standard in music. Be a trendsetter, not a follower.” In 2015, Zack was the winner of the Rhythm of Gospel Best Contemporary Artist. In 2016, he won the NOLA Award for Best Contemporary Artist. Zack is currently a Minister of Music with a mission to “fulfill God’s word through music.”



That mission is on full display in Zack’s upcoming single, “Hold On.” Scheduled for March 12, 2021 release with IndieBlu Records, the pre-sale begins on February 26. A national radio and publicity campaign are currently underway.



Listen to Zack’s previous single release, “Takeover” at https://youtu.be/jnjV_wQxIbM.



For more information please visit

https://www.iamasound.org

https://www.facebook.com/zdlmusic

https://instagram.com/officialiamasound New Orleans, LA, February 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Growing up in Vacherie, Louisiana, Zachariah D Landry had a gift and love of music he did not realize: He was able to easily duplicate music that he heard “by ear.” Zack (as he’s called by family and friends) began playing piano and organ at age 15, and with his family’s encouragement, he started classes to develop his music reading skills. It was during this time that Zack’s family came to know that this talent for music was a Gift From God.In 2005, Zack’s family’s faith was tried and tested when Hurricane Katrina displaced them from their home. Times were hard but Zack’s faith grew stronger. Through this adversity, Zack wrote several songs, “Lord, We Say Thank You” and “I Realize.” ​Zack has had the pleasure of singing these songs with a group of his friends, Phaze.Formed in 2008, Zack and Phaze recorded a 2015 album, “Come On, Praise Him.” They have performed at the New Orleans Jazzfest on the Gospel Stage, as well as the New Orleans Chapter of Gospel Music Workshop of America. Zack has also performed with various artists, including Pastor Donnie McClurkin, who encouraged Zack to “Set a standard in music. Be a trendsetter, not a follower.” In 2015, Zack was the winner of the Rhythm of Gospel Best Contemporary Artist. In 2016, he won the NOLA Award for Best Contemporary Artist. Zack is currently a Minister of Music with a mission to “fulfill God’s word through music.”That mission is on full display in Zack’s upcoming single, “Hold On.” Scheduled for March 12, 2021 release with IndieBlu Records, the pre-sale begins on February 26. A national radio and publicity campaign are currently underway.Listen to Zack’s previous single release, “Takeover” at https://youtu.be/jnjV_wQxIbM.For more information please visithttps://www.iamasound.orghttps://www.facebook.com/zdlmusichttps://instagram.com/officialiamasound Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group