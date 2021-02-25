Builders Site Protection Providing Tuf-Guard Breathable Concrete Protection to New Grove Project

Press Releases Builders Site Protection Press Release

Surface protection supplier Builders Site Protection has been chosen to provide Tuf-Guard breathable concrete floor protection to SunWest Builders' new Grove project in Bend, Oregon.

Tuf-Guard is a fiber based temporary surface protection for concrete slabs and other commercial and residential floor finishes. Made from breathable synthetic fibers, Tuf-Guard allows newly installed floors to properly vent and cure, ensuring that no curing lines or blemishes occur as a result of being covered. Because it has a soft finish, Tuf-Guard is non-slip making it safe to walk on even on slanted surfaces.



So far feedback for Tuf-Guard has been overwhelmingly positive. While soft enough not to damage concrete, Tuf-Guard has also been strong enough to withstand traffic from scissor lifts and other heavy equipment. Contractors have reported from on-site at Grove that Tuf-Guard has been an ideal way to protect against liquids, heavy machinery, and still allow the slab to breathe.



Grove is a new multiuse commercial construction project situated in Bend, Oregon. The 14,000 square foot facility will feature food vendors, a grocery store, and outdoor amenities such as fireplaces, a covered patio, and a full bar. Down the line, a second phase of the project will include executive office space and retail floorspace. Tuf-Guard has been used throughout the construction of this project to protect high-traffic areas of the new concrete slab during construction.



Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection and jobsite safety. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection products as well as for a complimentary catalog request, please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (866) 788-6886, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.



Contact Information Builders Site Protection

Steven Mullen-Ley

541-633-7793

www.buildsitepro.com

Steven Mullen-Ley

541-633-7793



www.buildsitepro.com

Visit the Builders Site Protection Blog: www.buildsitepro.blogspot.com



