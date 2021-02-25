Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Announced the Arrival of Its Newest Mini-ITX Motherboard Featuring Three-Displayed Support – the MANO522

With high computing power, 4K-ready and high expandability, the MANO522 is suitable for a wide variety of applications including intelligent transportation, factory automation, self-service kiosks, infotainment and digital signage.

City of Industry, CA, February 25, 2021 --(



The MANO522 comes with rich I/O options, including two 260-pin DDR4-2666/2400 SO-DIMM sockets for up to 64GB of memory, two Gigabit LANs with Intel® Ethernet controller i211-AT and Ethernet Connection i219-LM, one HD Codec audio, one VGA, one HDMI and one LVDS. The industrial-grade mini-ITX motherboard features two SATA-600 connectors and one M.2 Key M supporting NVMe for additional storage. In addition, it is equipped with one PCIe x16 and one M.2 Key E slot for wireless devices such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.



“The MANO522 is a great embedded board for industrial edge computing applications which require high-resolution graphics and reduced energy consumption,” said Michelle Mi, product manager of the Embedded Board Division at Axiomtek. “This industrial motherboard is integrated with Intel® integrated Gfx graphics engine with UHD 4K resolution and provides rapid video acceleration and dual-view capability through the VGA, HDMI and LVDS. To ensure reliable operation, the MANO522 has a wide operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C. It also supports watchdog timer and hardware monitoring, and offers Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) for optimum security.”



Advanced Features:



- LGA1151 9th/8th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processor (code name: Coffee Lake)

- Intel® H310 chipset

- 2 DDR4 SO-DIMM for up to 64GB of memory

- 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 and 2 USB 2.0

- 6 COM ports (one RS-232/422/485 with +5V/+12V power)

- 2 SATA-600 and 1 mSATA

- PCIe x16 and M.2 Key E



For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. City of Industry, CA, February 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the MANO522, a mini-ITX motherboard powered by the LGA1151 socket 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processor (code name: Coffee Lake) with the Intel® H310 chipset. With a small form factor of 17 x 17 cm or 6.7 x 6.7 inches, this industrial motherboard is an excellent choice for uses within space-constrained environments. Among its many useful features, its high computing power, 4K-ready and high expandability make it well-suited for a wide variety of applications including intelligent transportation, factory automation, self-service kiosks, infotainment, and digital signage.The MANO522 comes with rich I/O options, including two 260-pin DDR4-2666/2400 SO-DIMM sockets for up to 64GB of memory, two Gigabit LANs with Intel® Ethernet controller i211-AT and Ethernet Connection i219-LM, one HD Codec audio, one VGA, one HDMI and one LVDS. The industrial-grade mini-ITX motherboard features two SATA-600 connectors and one M.2 Key M supporting NVMe for additional storage. In addition, it is equipped with one PCIe x16 and one M.2 Key E slot for wireless devices such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.“The MANO522 is a great embedded board for industrial edge computing applications which require high-resolution graphics and reduced energy consumption,” said Michelle Mi, product manager of the Embedded Board Division at Axiomtek. “This industrial motherboard is integrated with Intel® integrated Gfx graphics engine with UHD 4K resolution and provides rapid video acceleration and dual-view capability through the VGA, HDMI and LVDS. To ensure reliable operation, the MANO522 has a wide operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C. It also supports watchdog timer and hardware monitoring, and offers Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) for optimum security.”Advanced Features:- LGA1151 9th/8th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processor (code name: Coffee Lake)- Intel® H310 chipset- 2 DDR4 SO-DIMM for up to 64GB of memory- 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 and 2 USB 2.0- 6 COM ports (one RS-232/422/485 with +5V/+12V power)- 2 SATA-600 and 1 mSATA- PCIe x16 and M.2 Key EFor more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.About Axiomtek Co., LtdAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. Contact Information Axiomtek

Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Axiomtek Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend