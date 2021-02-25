The Tides Named Among the Top Seven Florida RV Parks for Snowbirds by RV Life

Press Releases The Tides Press Release

Located in Palmetto, FL, The Tides is one of several premier RV resorts owned and operated by Zeman RV, a division of one of the largest and most respected manufactured home operators in the country, Zeman Homes. In addition to The Tides, Zeman RV owns and manages three other resorts in Florida, as well as ones in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. For more information about The Tides RV Resort including a list of amenities, current rates, and a look at what’s nearby, please visit www.thetidesrvresort.com. Palmetto, FL, February 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Tides RV Resort announced today that it has been named one of the “7 Best RV Parks in Florida for Snowbirds” by RV Life. This is just one of a number of accolades received from visitors, industry groups, and media outlets since the resort officially opened its gates last winter, including a top rating of 10-10-10 from the world’s largest organization of RV owners, Good Sam.For those interested in experiencing premier RV living alongside Florida’s beautiful Gulf Coast, the Tides is currently offering a special $449/week rate for stays taking place between April 1 and November 1, 2021. Reservations must be made by April 30, 2021 and additional information can be found at https://www.thetidesrvresort.com/plan-your-stay/. The resort also has a limited number of sites still available for peak RV season which runs through April.Located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico in Palmetto, FL, The Tides RV Resort features 389 oversized, brick paved RV sites with 100-amp service. Once settled in, guests can enjoy such first-class amenities as the resort’s 15,000 square foot luxurious clubhouse, a 125-foot pier overlooking a 35 acre catch-and-release lake, pickleball and shuffleboard courts, and an impressive lakeside swimming pool and spa, among others. Use of amenities and the availability of social activities are subject to local COVID-19 directives and regulations.Commenting on the recent accolades, Leslie Taylor-Rharbi, Senior Vice President of Operations, stated, “Since our luxury resort has opened, we have enjoyed an overwhelming amount of praise from the media, top industry groups, and, most importantly, from our guests. As such, we thought that a limited time $449 a week offer would be a great way to introduce even more RVers to everything that makes a stay at The Tides so special!”About The Tides RV ResortLocated in Palmetto, FL, The Tides is one of several premier RV resorts owned and operated by Zeman RV, a division of one of the largest and most respected manufactured home operators in the country, Zeman Homes. In addition to The Tides, Zeman RV owns and manages three other resorts in Florida, as well as ones in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. For more information about The Tides RV Resort including a list of amenities, current rates, and a look at what’s nearby, please visit www.thetidesrvresort.com. Contact Information The Tides RV Resort

Clint Cantwell

917-945-4106



www.thetidesrvresort.com



