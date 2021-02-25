Blume TV Launches on Roku in 12 Countries Across Latin America

Press Releases Blume Media Group Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, February 25, 2021 --



"We are thrilled for the launch of Blume TV in Latin America and the Caribbean on Roku, which is the first step in bringing Blume Media's Direct-to-Consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world," said Gavin Atkins, Head of Blume TV Media Delivery. "By combining innovative series and independent filmmaking, as well as original content slated for 2022, Blume TV will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience."



As an ad-supported streaming service, at launch, new Blume TV viewers will get instant access to Blume TV without registering for an account or subscription. New users will have access to an entirely new mobile Blume TV app that will mirror the experience available in the U.S., including new features that will enhance the way users connect with their content.



Designed for a diverse, multi-cultural audience, Blume TV will provide access to quality content drawn from independent filmmakers and content creators from around the world, inspiring a multi cultural audience to discover new and exciting content offerings. Blume TV's content lineup includes a wide slate of diverse titles, but will also feature original titles exclusive to the platform as well as series and films created by the best storytellers around the world, with popular titles acquired from local and internationally renowned partners and distributors.



Blume TV will be readily available primarily though ROKU, but also available through a variety of options, and downloadable on a multitude of devices including smartphones, tablets and a wide range of smart entertainment platforms.



Territories include: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru.



About Blume Media



