The Digital Marketing Platform Established by Shenzhen ZVKV Technology Co., Ltd. Was Officially Launched Recently

Win out in China, a digital marketing platform established by Shenzhen ZVKV Technology Co., Ltd., a comprehensive business service website specially designed for overseas small and medium-sized enterprises, has been officially put into operation recently. It is undoubtedly exciting news for overseas enterprises who want to expand into the Chinese market.

As China's economic ability has greatly improved, a high quality of life has become a pursuit for the people. According to Bain & company's report, since 2012, more than half of the growth of the global luxury market has been contributed by Chinese consumers. Until 2018, Chinese people's consumption of luxury goods reached 770 billion yuan, becoming the world's largest buyer of luxury goods. The strong consumption power of the Chinese people makes many international luxury brands have more confidence in the Chinese market and speed up the opening of new stores. In addition, the huge domestic demand of the Chinese market has also attracted many enterprises to expand business in China.



With this background, the “win out in China” website was born. It mainly includes digital marketing services, China online store or website construction services and a series of value-added services. Its main purpose is to help overseas enterprises establish a good corporate image in China and promote products and services, so that more Chinese consumers can understand it better.



Services include: digital marketing services include search engine marketing, search engine optimization, social media promotion, video advertising, image advertising, online influencer marketing, which are the most popular promotion modes in China. Search engine marketing includes: Baidu SEM, Sougou SEM, 360 SEM; China's popular social media is WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Zhihu; video is Youku, Iqiyi, Tencent, and photo ads are launched on Sina, Sohu, Tencent and NetEase which are four major portals in China. In addition, each promotion mode is equipped with detailed solutions to facilitate advertisers to understand the specific process of advertising. And advertisers can directly communicate with the experts in charge of marketing.



Huang Wentao

+86 0755 8395 6820



http://www.winoutinchina.com/



